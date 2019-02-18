WWE Elimination Chamber: Fans Going Crazy Over ‘Dunk-a-roos Sucks’ Sign Guy

In a world full of trolls and bullies, Sunday’s Villain of The Night comes from WWE’s Elimination Chamber in the form of a fan touting a “Dunk-a-roos Suck” sign. Given the blasphemy, people are upset.
For those who didn’t have a childhood, Dunk-a-roos were a top-shelf snack for kids of during the ’90s. The cookie and icing combination was tragically discontinued by Better Crocker in 2012. And a guy sitting in the front row at Elimination Chamber thought he’d celebrate their death via the WWE Network.
Here’s the crime:
THIS guy can SMD. #DUNKAROOS WERE AWESOME #WWEChamber @WWE #wwe pic.twitter.com/hw5o4TlgLJ— Captain Charisma (@CharlesBeCool) February 18, 2019
And then came the hysteria
THERE WAS A GUY WITH A “DUNKAROOS SUCK” SIGN AT #WWEChamber. ATTACK HIM AT ONCE, I CAN’T DEAL WITH SUCH SLANDER— Max (@MaxwellVerdi) February 18, 2019
Hey, throw out the jackass with the sign saying Dunkaroos suck. #WWEChamber— Papa Wusky (@TheWildJolteon) February 18, 2019
Worst sign I’ve ever seen at a wrestling event: “Dunkaroos suck.”
You bite your tongue, sir. #WWEChamber— Ron Obvious, of Neaps End (@AlwaysBrewing) February 18, 2019
But we did find the local contrarian:
I agree with the guy in the first row: Dunkaroos do suck. #EliminationChamber— Logan Cummins (@logancummins) February 18, 2019