WWE

WWE Elimination Chamber: Fans Going Crazy Over ‘Dunk-a-roos Sucks’ Sign Guy

In a world full of trolls and bullies, Sunday’s Villain of The Night comes from WWE’s Elimination […]

By

In a world full of trolls and bullies, Sunday’s Villain of The Night comes from WWE’s Elimination Chamber in the form of a fan touting a “Dunk-a-roos Suck” sign. Given the blasphemy, people are upset.

For those who didn’t have a childhood, Dunk-a-roos were a top-shelf snack for kids of during the ’90s. The cookie and icing combination was tragically discontinued by Better Crocker in 2012. And a guy sitting in the front row at Elimination Chamber thought he’d celebrate their death via the WWE Network.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the crime:

And then came the hysteria

But we did find the local contrarian:

Tagged:

Related Posts