WWE Elimination Chamber: Fans Going Crazy Over ‘Dunk-a-roos Sucks’ Sign Guy

In a world full of trolls and bullies, Sunday’s Villain of The Night comes from WWE’s Elimination Chamber in the form of a fan touting a “Dunk-a-roos Suck” sign. Given the blasphemy, people are upset.

For those who didn’t have a childhood, Dunk-a-roos were a top-shelf snack for kids of during the ’90s. The cookie and icing combination was tragically discontinued by Better Crocker in 2012. And a guy sitting in the front row at Elimination Chamber thought he’d celebrate their death via the WWE Network.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the crime:

And then came the hysteria

THERE WAS A GUY WITH A “DUNKAROOS SUCK” SIGN AT #WWEChamber. ATTACK HIM AT ONCE, I CAN’T DEAL WITH SUCH SLANDER — Max (@MaxwellVerdi) February 18, 2019

Hey, throw out the jackass with the sign saying Dunkaroos suck. #WWEChamber — Papa Wusky (@TheWildJolteon) February 18, 2019

Worst sign I’ve ever seen at a wrestling event: “Dunkaroos suck.” You bite your tongue, sir. #WWEChamber — Ron Obvious, of Neaps End (@AlwaysBrewing) February 18, 2019

But we did find the local contrarian: