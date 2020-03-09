WWE Elimination Chamber: The Miz and Morrison Retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

The Miz and John Morrison managed to survive five other teams to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on Sunday night at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The pair took Heavy Machinery, The New Day, The Usos, the Lucha House Party and Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler inside the steel structure, and wound up retaining when the two did a double-pin on one of the Usos with an assist from the ropes.

Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik were the first to be eliminated, followed by Heavy Machinery after Otis crashed his way out of the chamber. Ziggler and Roode were the next to leave, followed by Kingston and Big E thanks to an opportunistic cover by the champs.

Miz and Morrison retain the titles at #WWEChamber with a cool double pin. There was some amazing spots in that match, but it didn’t click in parts… pic.twitter.com/pu9tVAdO9u — GiveMeSport – Wrestling & WWE (@GMS_WWE) March 9, 2020

The pair won the titles at Super ShowDown in late February by beating The New Day, ending their seventh reign as tag champs.

Check out the full card for Elimination Chamber below: