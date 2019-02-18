Ronda Rousey Sports ‘Mortal Kombat’ Sonya Blade Gear at WWE Elimination Chamber

Mortal Kombat surprised fans earlier this year when it announced that Ronda Rousey would be joining Mortal Kombat 11 as the new voice of Sonya Blade, and Rousey showed just how seriously she’s taking the new role during WWE’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Entering her WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match in full Sonya Blade gear, she defended her championship in the slickest way possible. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though she might have won her match against Ruby Riott, fans were definitely more in love with Rousey’s Sonya Blade gear. She’ll be voicing the character for the next iteration of the franchise, and has been notably excited about the opportunity. This was just her way of showing off just how excited she was. Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

WWE’s Elimination Chamber PPV is on the WWE Network (available for $9.99 a month, though you can get your first month free if you are a new subscriber). The WWE Network is available to watch on your computer via web browser or mobile device via app, and it is also available to watch on your television by way of virtually every streaming set top device (Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX One, XBOX 360, PS3) as well as a built in app on many smart televisions.

The full Elimination Chamber match card is as follows:

Cruiserweight Championship – Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tag team Elimination Chamber match – Nia Jax and Tamina vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. The IIconics vs. The Riott Squad vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Naomi and Carmella

No Disqualification Match – Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

Intercontinental Championship – Bobby Lashley (c) and Lio Rush vs. Finn Balor

SmackDown Tag Team Championship – The Miz and Shane McMahon (c) vs. The Usos

Raw Women’s Championship – Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Ruby Riott

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match – Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston

—–

