WWE Elimination Chamber: Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair Lose Their Shot at Tag Titles

This week's SmackDown saw the second edition of Bayley's Ding Dong Hello talk show, and for her second show she invited Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, but it quickly devolved into chaos thanks to interruptions by Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. Thanks to what followed a match was made between the Tag Champs and Banks and Belair at Elimination Chamber, and things kicked off with Jax and Belair, with Jax showing off her power early.

Belair showed off her athleticism though and a bit of taunting before tagging Banks in, and Banks went after Jax's legs. Belair tapped Banks and it seemed there was a bit of miscommunication, as Jax lifted Banks, but Belair caught her and used her legs to knock Jax back.

Then it was Baszler's time in the match, and after slamming her down Belair tagged Banks in. Banks tried for a pin but Baszler kicked out, and after another move, Baszler knocked Banks away and cleared the way for Jax and Baszler to do some damage to Banks in the corner.

Baszler then focused on Banks' arm and went for a pin, but Banks kicked out. Baszler then kept Banks isolated from Belair, again focusing on her fingers, wrist, and arm, and she continued the attack, keeping Banks in the middle of the ring.

Banks managed to get some space but a clothesline sent her back down to the mat again. Baszler got Banks back into their corner and Jax tagged in, slamming the Champion down and going for a pin, but Banks kicked out.

Jax then locked in a hold on Banks, but she created some separation. Her charge towards Banks ended with Banks leaping over her but Baszler caught her. Banks almost got the pin several times but Baszler kicked out each time. Belair made the tag and Belair held Baszler but Baszler locked in the clutch, though Banks got the tag. Banks then lept off the top rope for a frog splash but Baszler kicked out at two.

Belair was tagged in and the two teamed up on Baszler. Belair then went for the KOD, but Jax saved her partner by pulling Belair off her. She got the tag and rolled Belair back in the ring, but Belair hit her with a flurry of punches.

She then tried to lift Jx. but Jax sent her into the ropes and hit her with a powerbomb. Banks broke up the pin though, and then Baszler got in. Banks sent Baszler to the floor, while Jax picked up Belair and hit her. with a Samoan Drop. Banks was the legal opponent though and hit Jax with a Meteora, but Jax kicked out.

Banks went for the Banks Statement and had Jax locked in, but Jax got to the bottom rope. Then Reginald made his way to the ring and tried to encourage Banks, and while he was at it also offered a champaign bottle to her as a weapon. He gave it to her but the referee caught it and took it from Banks, who didn't want it in the first place.

That was the opportunity Jax needed, and she was able to take out Banks and get the pin and the win.

The Women's Tag Team Champions will next face the winners of the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai. The duo has been a force to be reckoned with in NXT, and have a very good shot at bringing the Tag Titles to the black and gold brand.

Here's the official Elimination Chamber card:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus (Elimination Chamber Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro vs. Jey Uso vs. Sami Zayn vs. King Corbin (Elimination Chamber Match to earn a Universal Title Match on the same night)

United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison (Triple Threat Match)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!