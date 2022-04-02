WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff Launching New Podcast, ‘Strictly Business’

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff will be launching a new podcast titled Strictly Business on April 5, as confirmed by AdFreeShows.com on Friday. Alongside Jon Alba, the show will center around current professional wrestling, television production on television ratings, while looking to avoid “the hot-take culture that has become commonplace in today’s society, and challenge topical narratives about the professional wrestling business.” The show will be available to any subscriber of AdFreeShows.com at the $29 level or higher.

“Two of the most frequent compliments I get from the 83 Weeks podcast is when I take a couple minutes to get in the weeds about certain business decisions that needed to be made when I was running World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and when I add context to some of the ratings numbers of Nitro or Thunder,” Bischoff said in the release. “‘Strictly Business’ will give me an opportunity to apply some of my experiences of producing television, running a real competitor to the WWE, understanding ratings and give a fair, unbiased evaluation of today’s landscape. Jon Alba and I are really going to emphasize covering the business of the business.”

“Eric is one of the greatest minds in the history of pro wrestling television, and has perspective few others can offer,” Alba said. “I am extremely excited to hear what he has to offer about the ‘business of the business.’ As someone who is heavily involved in today’s wrestling products, I look forward to playing devil’s advocate and finding areas to challenge Eric on. If you want to get an unfiltered, brutally honest understanding of the wrestling business, this will be for you.”

Strictly Business is just the latest podcast to be added to the AdFreeShows netowkr, which also includes 83 Weeks (Bischoff, Something To Wrestle (Bruce Prichard), My World With Jeff Jarrett, ARN (Arn Anderson), Grilling JR (Jim Ross), DDP Snake Pit (Diamond Dallas Page and Jake Roberts) and The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.