WWE Reveals Eric Bischoff As Next Hall of Fame 2021 Class Inductee

WWE kicked off their 2021 Hall of Fame Class announcements last week with WWE legend Molly Holly, and for its second announcement, WWE revealed that Eric Bischoff will be the next inductee. Bischoff was first announced on WWE's After The Bell, and he will be a part of the upcoming 2021 Induction Ceremony on Peacock, Tuesday, April 6th during WrestleMania week. Bischoff has had a wild ride in the wrestling business, and after giving WWE it's biggest rival ever during his days with WCW, he would go on to join WWE in a number of roles on television and behind the scenes.

Bischoff was a rival first though, as after he became executive producer of WCW he got the backing of Ted Turner to create a genuine rival to the then WWF. They did just that, bringing in former WWE star Hulk Hogan and then shocking everyone with a Lex Luger signing during the big premiere episode.

BREAKING: As first announced on @AfterTheBellWWE, @EBischoff is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/DTT5JiSBQ2 — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2021

Then it was Scott Hall and Kevin Nash coming over and the beginning of the NWO, thus kicking off the Monday Night Wars, and starting on June 17th, 1996 Monday Night Nitro would win the ratings battle against WWE for 84 weeks straight.

During this run Bischoff would help create one of the biggest factions in wrestling history, the New World Order, aka the NWO. The stable would go on to rule WCW and played a big part in establishing WCW as a place for edgier content. The NWO would also make a return in WWE down the road, and eventually the group's Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman ended up as part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class.

It would come to an end though, and ultimately WWE purchased WCW in 2001, but Bischoff was just getting started. He would end up becoming the first General Manager of Monday Night Raw, and his appearance on WWE television pretty much shocked everyone. He would work with icons like Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena during this run, and several enduring concepts were also created during his time at WWE, including Raw Roulette and Elimination Chamber, which has become a regular part of WWE's yearly pay-per-view lineup ever since.

Bischoff would return in a number of roles both in front of the camera and behind the scenes over the years, and now he will be taking a place in the WWE Hall of Fame in just a few weeks.