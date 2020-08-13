WWE Attempted to Get Erick Rowan Involved in the Wyatt Swamp Fight Between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman

✖

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman took a trip down memory lane at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules as the two fought in what used to be the old home of the Wyatt Family faction. But if you felt like something might have been missing from the match, namely other former members of the group, you weren't alone. Eric Rowan confirmed in an interview with Sportskeeda on Thursday that WWE reached out to him to see if he'd sign on for a cameo appearance during the match. Unfortunately, Rowan had to turn down the offer as he was working on a film.

The big man was one of the 30+ wrestlers released by the WWE back on April 15. His former tag partner Luke Harper was granted his release several months prior, and has since reinvented him in All Elite Wrestling as Brodie Lee.

Erick Rowan just confirmed on the @SKProWrestling Instagram session with @stephaniemchase that he was contacted by WWE about a potential appearance in the Swamp Fight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, but he had to decline as he was working on a film at the time. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 13, 2020

Rowan, real name Joseph Rudd, now goes by Erick Redbeard. He first signed with WWE in 2011 and hed tag team championship gold on three occasions alongside Harper. Prior to his release Rowan had been working in a feud with Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns on the SmackDown brand. Once that ended he was drafted over to Raw, where he started carrying a mysterious case with him down to the ring. It was eventually revealed that the case contained a giant fake spider.

WWE's next pay-per-view, SummerSlam, takes place on Aug. 23. Latest reports indicate the show will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Check out the full card (so far) for the show below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. TBD

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.