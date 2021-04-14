NXT's MSK Retain Tag Team Championships

✖

MSK took down the Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma to capture the Tag Team Championships at TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, but they didn't have much of a chance to bask in the victory, as Killian Dain and Drake Maverick won a chance to challenge the Tag Team champions at TakeOver. Tonight's Tuesday debut featured that earned match, and early on it was all Dain all day. Maverick was tagged in and after getting knocked down by Wes Lee, Maverick turned things around went for the pin but Lee kicked out.

Lee got Maverick in the corner and the Lee and Nash alternated on attacks, isolating Maverick from his partner. They kept tagging in and out, but Maverick got the tag and knocked over Nash.

Lee knocked Dain out of the ring but they couldn't stop the powerhouse for long, as Dain hit Lee with a brutal clothesline. Lee managed to hit an amazing top rope splash on Dain later, but Dain kicked out. Carter tried to get Dain down but Dain stayed on his feet, while Lee went at him from the top. Dain managed to avoid falling and slam Lee down.

Maverick then came in and hit Lee with a dazzling move and then both Dain and Maverick went to team up on MSK, but Lee moved Carter out of the way. Lee then managed to kick Dain out of the ring, and Carter avoided a from Maverick.

Carter took out Dain by sailing over the ropes while Lee pined Maverick in the ring, and it was enough for the pin and the win.

Later Imperium came out to beat down Dain and Maverick, and they seemed to be under command of Alexander Wolfe.

"NXT Champion Karrion Kross opens up NXT, hear from new NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez, MSK defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Killian Dain & Drake Maverick, Santos Escobar issues an open challenge for the NXT Cruiserweight Title and much more following the most-watched NXT TakeOver ever."

NXT Champion Karrion Kross Kicks Off The Show

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar Issues Open Challenge

MSK Defend Their Titles Against Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

Franky Money Arrives in NXT

Eight Man Tag: Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Bronson Reed, and Dexter Lumis vs The Way

Leon Ruff vs Isaiah Swerve Scott

