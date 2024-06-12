WWE Expanding Cross-Promotional Relationships: Announcement With Pro Wrestling NOAH Coming Soon

WWE's prohibited portal is expanding. This past weekend at NXT Battleground, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace made history as the first TNA-contracted wrestler to compete in a WWE singles match. Grace's appearance is said to be just the first of numerous crossovers between WWE and TNA. Days after NXT Battleground, WWE's Iyo Sky appeared via video message in Japanese Joshi promotion Marigold to challenge Utami Hayashishita for a match at Marigold Summer Destiny next month. These WWE cross-promotional appearances have been happening sporadically for a couple of years now, but 2024 represents the most active they have been yet.

WWE and Pro Wrestling NOAH Tease Joint Announcement

(Photo: WWE)

Another promotion is getting in on the WWE crossovers.

Taking to social media, legendary Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH teased that a "MAJOR announcement" from both NOAH and WWE will be made during Pro Wrestling NOAH Grand Ship this Sunday, June 16th. It was further teased that "a certain wrestler" will be releasing a message during the show. Pro Wrestling NOAH Grand Ship will be headlined by NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd, who has thrown shade at numerous WWE stars in recent weeks, challenging GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya for his title.

WWE and Pro Wrestling NOAH have worked together in the past, most notably partnering in January 2023 during The Great Muta's retirement tour. WWE sent Shinsuke Nakamura to the Far East to compete against Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year.

"There were people in WWE who pushed me forward. It's nothing short of a miracle," Nakamura said after the inter-promotional match was booked. "Of course, I wanted to do it. It was an area that no one had ever stepped into, or rather, I opened a door that no one had been able to pry open (laughs). It's a real 'Forbidden Door.'"

NOAH had been enthusiastic about working with WWE since, as just this past May the company noted one of its 2024 goals was to strengthen its relationship with WWE.

It's worth noting that Pro Wrestling NOAH also had a working relationship with AEW. When NOAH and WWE's one-off partnership for Nakamura vs. Muta was solidified, NOAH made big efforts to "protect the newly developing relationship with AEW."

Pro Wrestling NOAH Grand Ship goes down on Sunday, June 16th. Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on the announcement between NOAH and WWE.