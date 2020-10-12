WWE Extending Their Residency in the WWE ThunderDome

✖

It looks like fans watching Raw and SmackDown will be getting more of the ThunderDome for a little bit longer, as WWE has extended their contract with the Amway Center. The ThunderDome kicked off in style back on the August 21st edition of SmackDown, and has gone a long way to bringing back the spectacle and live audience that has become so important to WWE. The deal was originally set to end on October 31st, but according to PW Insider, the deal has been extended for at least four more weeks.

The ThunderDome fills the arena with screens so that fans all across the world can feel like they are part of the audience, and it gives the superstars real-time reactions to draw from and bounce off of. It also features a bevy of additional lightning elements that make it feel larger than life, and that is staying around for at least a bit longer.

".@PWInsidercom

reports #WWE will be extending its contract with Amway Center in Orlando to produce more shows at the WWE ThunderDome. I am working to confirm details now.

@MyNews13"

.@PWInsidercom reports #WWE will be extending its contract with Amway Center in Orlando to produce more shows at the WWE ThunderDome. I am working to confirm details now. @MyNews13 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 12, 2020

The ThunderDome has been a hit with fans thus far, and since then the Performance Center has received a similar though slightly smaller upgrade, though that is only home to NXT at the moment. Live shows seems to be something WWE wants back, but it's going to be a minute before those are all allowed and back up and running, so I would imagine the ThunderDome will still be the primary way to air WWE television for the next few months.

“WWE has a long history of producing the greatest live spectacles in sports and entertainment, yet nothing compares to what we are creating with WWE ThunderDome,” said Kevin Dunn, WWE Executive Vice President, Television Production during the initial announcement. “This structure will enable us to deliver an immersive atmosphere and generate more excitement amongst the millions of fans watching our programming around the world.”

“WWE has a long history of producing the greatest live spectacles in sports and entertainment, yet nothing compares to what we are creating with WWE ThunderDome,” said Kevin Dunn, WWE Executive Vice President, Television Production. “This structure will enable us to deliver an immersive atmosphere and generate more excitement amongst the millions of fans watching our programming around the world.”

Are you glad to see WWE keeping The ThunderDome? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!