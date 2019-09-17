Report: WWE Extends Jeff Hardy’s Contract Due to His Injury

It appears Jeff Hardy‘s latest injury is going to keep him under the WWE banner for a little while longer. Back at WrestleMania 33 brothers Jeff and Matt Hardy made their official returns to the WWE under two-year contracts. In February PWInsider reported that the company had decided to invoke a clause in both men’s contracts, which extended them for another year. Shortly after that news broke the Hardy Boyz captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. But on the April 30 Jeff announced that, due to a leg injury, he would be out for six to nine months and that the pair would have to relinquish the titles.

Hardy has not appeared on WWE television since, and it looks like the company doesn’t want him going anywhere else. Fightful reported this week that the former WWE Champion’s contract has been extended for “at least” another year due to the time he’s missed because of injury. Barring any injuries, Matt’s contract will expire in March 2020.

With independent wrestling on the rise and All Elite Wrestling set to make its television debut on Oct. 2, WWE has made sure to lock down as much talent as it can with lucrative new multi-year contracts. Over the summer WWE signed major stars like Roman Reigns, AJ Styles and Braun Strowman to new deals while also locking down midcard wrestlers like Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Mojo Rawley, Jinder Mahal and Mike & Maria Kanellis.

Styles made it clear during a recent interview with Lilian Garcia that his latest deal with WWE will be his last in professional wrestling.

“… I can tell you that the contract that I signed, here in the WWE, is my last,” Styles said. “This is it for me. This is where I’m going to end my career no matter what happens. I got to, you know? I want to be there for my kids.”

As for Strowman, his contract came dangerously close to expiring before WWE locked him down for four more years.

“Well I’m sure more than a few of you will like this announcement!!!!!!!!” Strowman wrote on Instagram while making his signing announcement. “Here’s to 4 more years of being the hardest working and best big man in the whole damn industry and working for the Greatest promotion in the world the @wwe.”

Strowman was recently pushed back into the main event scene when he challenged Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship on Sunday at Clash of Champions.