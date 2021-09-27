WWE Extreme Rules: The New Day Claims Victory Against Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Omos

The New Day has been in the news a lot recently in the WWE, thanks in part to Big E becoming the World Heavyweight Champion after cashing in the Money in the Bank and defeating Bobby Lashley, bringing to a close the era of the All Mighty. With the Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods battling against Roman Reigns and the Usos, a new threat emerged for the popular trio in the form of Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos, with Lashley looking to get some revenge for losing the championship belt to E.

This six-man tag team match wasn’t originally announced for the show until nearly the last moments prior to the show’s arrival, with many fans wanting to see something from Big E following his titanic win against Lashley and current reign as the Heavyweight Championship, which has been something that many watched of the organization have been crossing their fingers for. Though E’s belt wasn’t on the line, it did give Lashley the opportunity to stare down Big E once again.

The six-man tag brawl started off with Xavier facing down AJ Styles but quickly gave way to the big rematch between Lashley and Big E, which then led the way to a one-sided match of Omos taking apart the much smaller Kingston. With the match coming to a close with Big E defeating Bobby Lashley once again, following the New Day member flinging AJ Styles and the All Mighty against one another, it’s clear that the World Heavyweight Champ is giving his current reign his all.

Though the New Day had quite the challenge in Styles, Lashley, and Omos, the upcoming Raw and Smackdown draft might prove to be an even tougher challenge as who knows how the popular tag team will be split up as a result.

WWE Extreme Rules returns to pay-per-view tonight with the Extreme Rules event, taking place at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Here’s the card: