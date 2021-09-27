WWE Extreme Rules: Damian Priest Retains His United States Championship Against Sheamus and Jeff Hardy

Damian Priest narrowly retained his United States Championship at Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, taking down both Sheamus and Jeff Hardy in a triple threat bout. Hardy looked like he had the win late when he broke up a Priest pin attempt with a Swanton Bomb, then again when he Priest up after a surprise Pump Knee from “The Celtic Warrior.” Sheamus then put Hardy away with a Brogue Kick, only for Priest to roll him up for the pin.

Priest spoke with ComicBook during SummerSlam weekend and broke down how he came up with the “Archer of Infamy” persona. He explained that he wanted to incorporate archery in some form, saying “First it was the idea, that it’s been around for so long. You can talk about different weapons, but archery, the bow and arrow, it’s just something that has been used to live whether its to hunt or defend yourself. And then anything post-apocalyptic, it’s always the same thing, there’s always that. That’s also why I use it, because to me it represents what I want for my name, for it to live forever. That’s where the ‘Archer of Infamy’ came from. It’s not that I am an archer, although I do enjoy it, I have a couple of bows. It’s the idea of what it represents.”

