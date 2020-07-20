WWE Extreme Rules: Fans Are Confused After MVP Crowns Himself the New United States Champion
One of tonight's anticipated match-ups was set to be between MVP and current United States Champion Apollo Crews, but things did not go according to play, and fans all over are pretty confused or let down by how things played out. It was revealed right before the segment that Crews did not pass his physical and therefore would not be competing, and that's when MVP and Bobby Lashley came out to the ring and claimed the United States title for MVP. That left fans wondering just what happened as he walked away with the belt, and people are definitely confused.
You can see some of the confused reactions starting on the next slide, but here's a bit of context. After MVP and Lashley came out to the ring, MVP did a bit of talking and then teased that he knew who the United States Champion was.
With a smile on his face, he then ran out to the small table with the belt, took it, and ran back into the ring. He then proclaimed that he was the new United States Champion, evidently by forfeit.
Does this make @The305MVP your rightful #USChampion?#ExtremeRules @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/20D8zAnHoF— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2020
That said, the commentary would give the impression that this wasn't the case, though MVP and Lashley looked quite happy as they celebrated with the belts by the entrance ramp.
It was all very confusing, and with no official word on what's happening with Crews non-kayfabe, people just don't get it.
You can check out what people are saying on the next slide, and here's the official rundown of Extreme Rules:
The New Day vs Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura - Tables Match
Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt - Wyatt Swamp Fight
Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler - WWE Championship Match
Asuka vs Sasha Banks - Raw Women's Championship Match
Bayley vs Nikki Cross - SmackDown Women's Championship Match
Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins - Eye for an Eye Match
Apollo Crews vs MVP - U.S. Title Match
What did you think of the segment? Let us know in the comments or as always you talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
Genius or Lazy?
Some fans aren't upset or happy, but instead are just unsure what to think.
Idk if that was genius or lazy. But either way MVP is the champ I guess... #ExtremeRules— Sid ‘The QuarantinedMark’ Sriram (@SidS92) July 19, 2020
Is This Official?
Others are more upset at what happened, feeling that it let fans down on all fronts.
So they just HAND the US title to MVP is this going to be offical what a load of garbage wither its offical or not THATS the best they could do #ExtremeRules— TheFrontzClub (@TheFrontzClub) July 19, 2020
Seriously?
Many are just stunned that the belt changed hands so quickly and without any other context.
Like... Seriously ??? 🤦 #USTitle 🇺🇲 #TheHorrorShow #ExtremeRules https://t.co/i1g8hQSEK1— R... K... O! (@ChiragCKO) July 19, 2020
The Face Says It All
A picture is worth a 1000 words, and Seth's face says it all perfectly.
LMAO MVP is the new United States Champion?
Umm, ok..?#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/qarT4qhYVp— 𝕲𝖆𝖑𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖙𝖗𝖞 (@WrestlekeysHEEL) July 19, 2020
What Happened?
Many are still trying to figure out exactly what happened and how to feel about it, and we can't blame them.
What just happened? #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/zF9ZHykKyz— AhmadAbuJamous (@ahmadabujamous3) July 19, 2020
Missed It
One fan is confused by what happened, but not as confused as they would've been if they had seen the whole thing.
I literally went to make coffee and missed whatever the fuck that was. Terrible storytelling #ExtremeRules— D42No (@d42_no) July 19, 2020
So Confused0comments
Crews hadn't even had the belt for that long, which adds even more confusion to how the belt was passed to MVP.
This has to be one of the most confusing championship reigns ever. #ExtremeRules— BL🔴🔴D Girl Raven (@RAVENSBlood5220) July 19, 2020
