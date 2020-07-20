WWE Extreme Rules: Fans Are Confused After MVP Crowns Himself the New United States Champion

One of tonight's anticipated match-ups was set to be between MVP and current United States Champion Apollo Crews, but things did not go according to play, and fans all over are pretty confused or let down by how things played out. It was revealed right before the segment that Crews did not pass his physical and therefore would not be competing, and that's when MVP and Bobby Lashley came out to the ring and claimed the United States title for MVP. That left fans wondering just what happened as he walked away with the belt, and people are definitely confused.

You can see some of the confused reactions starting on the next slide, but here's a bit of context. After MVP and Lashley came out to the ring, MVP did a bit of talking and then teased that he knew who the United States Champion was.

With a smile on his face, he then ran out to the small table with the belt, took it, and ran back into the ring. He then proclaimed that he was the new United States Champion, evidently by forfeit.

That said, the commentary would give the impression that this wasn't the case, though MVP and Lashley looked quite happy as they celebrated with the belts by the entrance ramp.

It was all very confusing, and with no official word on what's happening with Crews non-kayfabe, people just don't get it.

You can check out what people are saying on the next slide, and here's the official rundown of Extreme Rules:

The New Day vs Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura - Tables Match

Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt - Wyatt Swamp Fight

Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler - WWE Championship Match

Asuka vs Sasha Banks - Raw Women's Championship Match

Bayley vs Nikki Cross - SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins - Eye for an Eye Match

Apollo Crews vs MVP - U.S. Title Match

