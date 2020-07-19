WWE Extreme Rules: Sasha Banks Helps Bayley Retain the SmackDown Women's Championship Against Nikki Cross

Bayley and Sasha Banks took their next step in becoming the Two-Woman Power Trip on Sunday night, as Bayley successfully retained her SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross. Prior to the match Cross was backstage with Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Kairi Sane, who were all boosting Cross' confidence. The Scottish star came out swinging despite Bayley's repeated mocking, and managed to kick out of a Bayley-to-Bayley midway through the match.

Bayley grew increasingly more frustrated as the match went on, and eventually made the mistake of running right into a turnbuckle. Cross used the opening to get a neckbraker off the apron. Seeing that Bayley was in trouble Banks slid her the "Boss" bracelet she carries to the ring, then distracted the referee so Bayley could use it. The ref turned back around just in time for Bayley to hit her finisher and score the win.

Check out the full card for the Horror Show at Extreme Rules below:

SmackDown Tag Team Championships (Tables Match): Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura def. The New Day

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Nikki Cross

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (stipulation TBA)

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Eye for an Eye Match: Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.