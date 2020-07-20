WWE Extreme Rules: Sister Abigail Takes the Form of Alexa Bliss

Since the earliest days of The Wyatt Family, Bray Wyatt has talked about how Sister Abigail drove him to become the man he was. Even though her body was (maybe) set on fire in an angle with Randy Orton and Bray was seemingly possessed by her at one point, fans clamored for years to see someone actually appear on WWE television as the actual Abigail. They got their wish, somewhat, during the Wyatt Swamp Fight on Sunday night at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

Throughout the match Wyatt toyed with Strowman mentally, appearing in different spots around the swamp and sending his various followers after him. At one point Strowman was called to the docks by the voice of shrouded female. It was revealed to be Alexa Bliss, who kept calling for Strowman to come home by saying, "You always wanted us to be together."

Is Alexa actually Abigail? Probably not. If there's any "in-universe" explanation, the best we can say is that she took the former of Bliss to try and trick Braun.

The match ended with Strowman thinking he had beaten Wyatt, only for The Fiend to rise up out of the swamp and start laughing as the show went off the air.

Check out the full results from The Horror Show at Extreme Rules below:

SmackDown Tag Team Championships (Tables Match): Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura def. The New Day

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Nikki Cross

United States Championship Match: MVP vs. Apollo Crews (No Contest, MVP crowns himself new champion)

Eye for an Eye Match: Seth Rollins def. Rey Mysterio

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks (No Contest)

WWE Championship (Extreme Rules for Ziggler): Drew McIntyre def. Dolph Ziggler

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Bray Wyatt def. Braun Strowman

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.