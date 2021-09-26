WWE Extreme Rules: New Match Added After Kickoff Show Brawl

WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view just earned another match after a fight broke out during the event’s kickoff show. The cameras cut to the backstage area just as The New Day were about to arrive, only for AJ Styles and Omos to cut off interviewer Sarah Schreiber. The two heels then immediately got in the New Day’s face just as Bobby Lashley appeared and started attacking Big E, obviously still furious over losing his WWE Championship. It was announced minutes later that a six-man tag match would take place during the show, pitting The New Day against Lashley, Styles and Omos. No titles will be on the line during the bout.

The New Day officially reunited as a trio earlier this week when they took on The Bloodline. Roman Reigns wound up scoring the victory thanks to heavy interference from Lashley, leading to a triple threat between the two world champions and “The All Mighty.” Reigns won that match too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kofi Kingston spoke with ComicBook ahead of this week’s Raw, where he compared E’s title win to his own. He said, “Well, for me, it was totally different. Number one, because I was 10 times more nervous for E than I was for myself. Because like I said before, everything is always changing. I was sure that something at the last minute was like, “Okay, we’re going to go this route now, we’re not going to have you go out and cash or whatever. So sitting in Gorilla, I’m just sitting there with butterflies in my stomach, nervous, rocking back and forth. I look over at E and he’s cool as a cucumber, just ready for what is about to come. And it was just so awesome to see, because at that time, and especially once he beat Bobby, you can see it in my eyes, first of all I couldn’t contain my excitement. I couldn’t stop moving, I couldn’t stop jumping around. But then a few times I really had to take a step back and just look at him. And just be like, ‘Wow, he did it, man. All the hard work that he has put in over the years has finally paid off.’”

“He is a guy who never rests on his laurels,” he added. “He’s a guy that is always trying to get better, literally every single day, not only as a performer, but as a person, it was just awesome to see that culminate, and in my hometown nonetheless. So a little extra icing on the cake, man. It was awesome. It was awesome and so well-deserved. And when we got back through Gorilla, we came through the curtain, all of his peers were there, all the roster was there. Everybody was just so happy. And that’s just a Testament to show you the kind of impact that Big E has on the roster and what kind of person he is, that he has a personal connection with everybody. Not a single person was mad that E was champion. Everyone was extremely elated and happy that he got what he deserved.”