WWE Fan Art Depicts Awesome The Rock vs. Roman Reigns WrestleMania 39 Poster

Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson remains the biggest wrestling match WWE can possibly book and is still the big rumored main event for WrestleMania 39 next April in Los Angeles. Reddit user u/troublebush47 took to the Squared Circle subreddit this week with a fan art version of the poster for that match, labeling it the "Battle for the Bloodline." Reigns is still depicted holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, so in this version, he'd be nearing 950 consecutive days as world champion.

Johnson has given a number of interviews while promoting the release of Black Adam that hint at him facing Reigns at WrestleMania next year. When asked if he "acknowledged" Reigns in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Johnson said, "I do, that's my family. I think those guys are doing a great job and I think, what an interesting shift that the company has gone through this year, unexpected in many ways. But when un-expectations happen in that kind of way, form, and fashion, especially in that business, you've got to have the ability and the agility to pivot, which they have. So with Roman, I think he's doing a pretty good job and the boys, too, The Usos as well."

But when asked by E! News who he considers to be "The Head of the Table," Johnson said, "Without saying any names, you're looking into his eyes right now."

However, Johnson has previously said in interviews that if he does come back for another match, it won't be like a decade ago where he stuck around long enough for another world championship match.

"I don't know if I have another title run, considering I'm the People's Champion, but I don't know if it's another title run," Johnson told ComicBook last November. "I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense."

"It seems like Roman, you know, I'm very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills," he later added. "I think he's doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that's always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don't. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman's case, he's slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I'm very, very proud of him. I like everything that he's doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they're doing together, and we'll see down the road."