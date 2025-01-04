WWE Fan Favorite Finally Becomes a Champion on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown kicked off a new era with tonight’s three hour premiere on USA Network, and fans had a massive reason to celebrate during the third hour. For the third time in SmackDown history, a WWE Superstar cashed in their Money in the Bank briefcase, and it was Tiffany Stratton successfully cashing in on Nia Jax to become the new WWE Women’s Champion. Tiffy Time has finally arrived on SmackDown, and the crowd lost its mind.

This was especially thrilling due to how everything went down. The WWE Women’s Championship was on the line tonight in a match between Champion Nia Jax and her challenger (and one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions) Naomi. The two had a fantastic match that did see Candice LeRae try to interfere, but Bianca Belair was at ringside to keep that from happeing.

Unfortunately that was enough of a distraction for Jax to get out of a hold and come out to take care of Belair, and things started to swing in Jax’s favor shortly after. Naomi was still fighting though and turned the tide, and that’s when Stratton came out with a referee and rushed to cash in the briefcase.

Before the bell could be rung though she shoved the referee over the barricade, halting the process and shocking everyone. Then she revealed why when she went over and hit Naomi with the briefcase, leaving her vulnerable for Jax. Jax would then knock out Naomi and get the win, but this was only the beginning of the chaos.

Belair raced in and attacked Jax, but Jax knocked her back and had her ready for the annihilator. That’s when Stratton hit Jax with the briefcase and left her vulnerable for Belair, but before that Stratton also attacked LeRae, throwing her into the ring post. Stratton rolled out of the ring and officially cashed in her briefcase, just in time for Belair to lift up Jax and hit the K.O.D.

Stratton then threw Belair out of the ring and over the announce table, leaving her and Jax as the only people in the ring. Stratton hit the moonsault and went for the pin, and that was it for Jax. Stratton successfully cashed in her contract and is now the new WWE Women’s Champion, kicking off a new era of Tiffy Time on the blue brand.

