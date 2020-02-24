Watch: WWE Fans Go Viral After Hitting a Perfect Spanish Fly Inside a Walmart

WWE often tells its fans “Don’t Try This at Home” when it comes to wrestling moves. But that didn’t stop millions of fans from trying moves on their friends and siblings growing up, and it cretainly didn’t stop Twitter user @l0rdadrean from going viral with his latest wrestling video. The Texas-based wrestling fan uploaded his latest video over the weekend, which shows him brawling with @JenonTahir inside of a Walmart. The clip culminates in the two getting on top of one of the checkout counters and hitting a Spanish Fly onto a few beanbags below.
By Monday the 28-second video already had more than 750,000 views on Twitter.
Videos by ComicBook.com
#WWEFOREVER …GUYS WE TOOK THIS TOO FAR😂😂😂😂 #explore #viral @JenonTahir pic.twitter.com/3PYp8NxVh1— IG: @L0rd.adrean (@l0rdadrean) February 24, 2020
This is far from the first public wrestling video @l0rdadrian has uploaded. Below are just a few examples.
#WWEFOREVER HOW @JenonTahir CATCH ME LACKING AGAIN😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iuwQXaZ2t5— IG: @L0rd.adrean (@l0rdadrean) January 1, 2020
#WWEFOREVER WHY IS @EdgeRatedR IN @KFC😂😂😂😂😂😂 #explore #viral #wwe #wweraw pic.twitter.com/nigx0cE53q— IG: @L0rd.adrean (@l0rdadrean) February 18, 2020
NOT THROUGH THE TABLE 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 @Thankyouamoney pic.twitter.com/StZy4ltTyb— IG: @L0rd.adrean (@l0rdadrean) October 7, 2019
WWE returns to pay-per-view this Thursday with the Super ShowDown event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Check out the full card below:
- WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg
- WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Carmella/Naomi
- Raw Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits
- SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison
- Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage)
- AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rusev (Gauntlet Match)