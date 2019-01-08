Is This the Worst WWE Inspired Tattoo of All Time?

It doesn’t take much for a tattoo idea to go from cool to horrific. However, for WWE fans, their wrestling inspired ink is usually the latter. And we may have just encountered the worst of all time.

What makes a bad tattoo is hard to pin down, but it usually always comes back to the element of permanence. Size, location, and what the tattoo actually is are also factors to consider, but barring a laser procedure, your bad tattoo is there 4 Life.

If you really need an egregious tattoo, make it small and put in a place that’s easily covered. Whatever you do, do not get a larger-than-life-sized rendering of WWE’s old-school Winged Eagle Championship belt across your stomach.

Mom: “Only ever get tattoos that mean a lot to you.” Me: pic.twitter.com/oUYjPYcHQc — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) January 2, 2019

We can’t knock this guy’s passion, but we can certainly question his logic. Why not spend the money on a replica belt like every other dork? And if you do fancy yourself a champion, at least make things respectable and trim down your chest hair. Vince McMahon likes his champs greased up, tanned, and mostly hairless. Unless this dude is actually Shawn Michaels, his chest hair will always distract from his championship ink, but maybe that’s a good thing.

To anyone out there wanting to prove their dedication for WWE with a tattoo, we beg you to pause and ask a few questions. Then again, we’ve gotten a kick out of this ink, so maybe you should pull the trigger on that Diva’s Championship waist tat and send it our way first.