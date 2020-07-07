WWE Fans Applaud Heath Slater's Outstanding Promo on WWE Raw

Heath Slater appeared on this week's Monday Night Raw and delivered a show-stealing performance in his brief time on-camera. The former tag team champion was brought out to the ring by Dolph Ziggler and cut an emotional promo on Drew McIntyre, saying he wasn't there for him when WWE fired him back on April 15. This led to an impromptu match between the two and, despite it being a squash, fans couldn't get over just how powerful Slater's delivery was or how uplifting his final moment was when he and McIntyre embraced after the latter chased off Ziggler.

Check out some of the reactions to Slater's appearance below, and let us know what you thought down in the comments!