WWE Fans Applaud Heath Slater's Outstanding Promo on WWE Raw
Heath Slater appeared on this week's Monday Night Raw and delivered a show-stealing performance in his brief time on-camera. The former tag team champion was brought out to the ring by Dolph Ziggler and cut an emotional promo on Drew McIntyre, saying he wasn't there for him when WWE fired him back on April 15. This led to an impromptu match between the two and, despite it being a squash, fans couldn't get over just how powerful Slater's delivery was or how uplifting his final moment was when he and McIntyre embraced after the latter chased off Ziggler.
Check out some of the reactions to Slater's appearance below, and let us know what you thought down in the comments!
Every Word
Heath Slater with one of the best promos of his wrestling career.
You could feel every word. #WWE #WWERawJuly 7, 2020
Heath Slater just delivered an absolutely 🔥🔥🔥🔥 promo.
I felt every word of that.
Legitimately goosebump stuff.#WWERAW— Mark (@WrestlingJebus) July 7, 2020
Awesome Moment
What an awesome moment.
One final cameo for Heath Slater, who gets to go out on his back to his best friend, before receiving an emotional farewell.
An absolute pro. I can’t wait to see what he does next! 🙌🏻#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/DlUPiejfSZ— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 7, 2020
Making the Most
Heath Slater is making the most of this opportunity tonight. Very emotional and sentimental promo here with Drew McIntyre. Plus, we get to see Slater in a #WWE ring ONE MORE TIME! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8LwlU7afBt— Peyton Wesner (@pcwesner) July 7, 2020
This Part Wasn't Great
Wow... they actually did Heath Slater dirty like that. Why am I not surprised? 😒 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/121OrxsTFo— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) July 7, 2020
Heath comes back and delivers a fantastic promo only to get squashed in about 5 seconds.
What a shame. #WWERaw— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) July 7, 2020
He Got Jacked!
Heath Slater lookin reeeeal jacked baby!— Achika 🦉🌻🎶 (@withoutthesour) July 7, 2020
Where Should He Go?
WWE, AEW or Impact would be LUCKY to have #HeathSlater #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PKQu10fZCw— God of Wrestling (BLM) (@GodofWrestling) July 7, 2020
Drew's Response
Heath is my brother, something I now realize you never were Dolph. I took pity on you at first, but after that stunt tonight I'm going to severely hurt you. Extreme Rules can't come soon enough pic.twitter.com/nYtNmggUiX— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 7, 2020
