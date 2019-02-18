WWE Fans Think Becky Lynch Joined The X-Men At Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch hobbled her way out to the ring on Sunday during the Elimination Chamber event, but wound up standing tall after a well-timed beating on Charlotte Flair.

After making quick work of Ruby Riott, Ronda Rousey invited Flair into the ring for a face-off. Lynch appeared in the corwd on crutches and was still selling her injury from the house show attack by Flair the night before.

But as she made it in the ring, she quickly revealed that she was faking the injury, and began viciously beating Flair with one of her crutches. After leaving “The Queen” in a heap, Lynch handed Rousey the other crutch to let her get a free shot in on Flair.

However the alliance was quickly shattered after Lynch began attacking Rousey with the other crutch.

Lynch was walked to the back by security while Rousey and Flair both tried to recover.

While fans were shocked and delighted to see Lynch, they couldn’t help but notice that her gear looked awfully similar to an X-Men outfit. Add in her bright red hair, and many made the connection between Lynch and Jean Grey.

“I just noticed that Becky Lynch has on her X-Men Mutant gear on,” one fan wrote.

“Is @BeckyLynchWWE now a member of the X-men?” wrote another.

“The Man @BeckyLynchWWE looking like she stepped off the set of X-Men: Apocalypse,” one fan tweeted while posting a photo of Sophie Turner as Grey from X-Men: Apocalypse.

“Is Becky Lynch part of the X-Men First class?” one fan asked, posting a team photo from the 2011 film.

After feuding with both Rousey and Flair for months, Lynch managed to earn a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship by winning the Women’s Royal Rumble match in late January. However the shot has been in jeopardy ever since, first because of the aforementioned knee injury and again when Vince McMahon stripped Lynch of the opportunity and handed it to Flair because he didn’t like Lynch’s “attitude.”

Numerous reports have pointed to WrestleMania 35 being headlined by Rousey vs. Lynch vs. Flair in a triple threat, so it’s likely that Lynch gets added back into the match in the coming weeks.