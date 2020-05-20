WWE Fans Blast Kevin Dunn for How He Handled Owen Hart's Death
Tuesday night's season finale of Dark Side of the Ring retraced the events of Over The Edge 1999 when Owen Hart tragically died after falling from the rafters of Kemper Arena down to the ring below. The segment where the story was retold featured interviews from the likes of Jim Cornette, The Godfather and Jim Ross, the last of whom had to give commentary of the situation as the show continued to air. One particular chilling moment was when Ross learned via producer Kevin Dunn that Hart had died, and that he had mere seconds to process that before the feed started rolling again.
"What is the update," Ross asked. "And he said, "He's dead. And your back in 10, 9..."
That response generated a wave of angry tweets on social media, all of whom were calling out Dunn for what they felt was a callous response. Check out some of the angry reactions in the list below, and let us know what you thought in the comments.
You're Back in 10, 9....
Kevin Dunn is a genuine trash human being, WWE will be a better place when his bucky beaver looking headass is gone. https://t.co/Y4TzZ7JZsT— Jake (@TheWrazzlinKid) May 20, 2020
Good Question, Eric
wow, we're on a f*** Kevin Dunn streak.
"Owen's dead, we're back in 10." pic.twitter.com/hEDHULBFUE— Remi "Rem In Your House" Steele (@RemingSteele) May 20, 2020
Not a Fan
"He's dead. You're back on in 10, 9 ..."
Kevin Dunn can go straight to hell. #darksideofthering #OwenHart— Just Alyx (@Vx1AlyxsWorld) May 20, 2020
Ask Adam Cole
Kevin Dunn pic.twitter.com/uMndO80F6W— Sean Slate (@slate_s42) May 20, 2020
On the Run
Everyone to Kevin Dunn right now pic.twitter.com/J8x8eC1wH3— The Real One (@WWEREALONE) May 20, 2020
Ghoulish
Anyone who says anything positive about Kevin Dunn is either lying out of necessity or is a person of questionable moral character.
What a ghoul.— Lagerwhat? (@Lagerwhat) May 20, 2020
On the Other Hand
After watching #darksideofthering last night I am amazed by the professionalism of @JRsBBQ . Impossible situation to put someone in. Unbelievable. Proud to call him a friend. pic.twitter.com/z0GjMH1VWA— David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) May 20, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.