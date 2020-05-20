WWE Fans Blast Kevin Dunn for How He Handled Owen Hart's Death

Tuesday night's season finale of Dark Side of the Ring retraced the events of Over The Edge 1999 when Owen Hart tragically died after falling from the rafters of Kemper Arena down to the ring below. The segment where the story was retold featured interviews from the likes of Jim Cornette, The Godfather and Jim Ross, the last of whom had to give commentary of the situation as the show continued to air. One particular chilling moment was when Ross learned via producer Kevin Dunn that Hart had died, and that he had mere seconds to process that before the feed started rolling again.

"What is the update," Ross asked. "And he said, "He's dead. And your back in 10, 9..."

That response generated a wave of angry tweets on social media, all of whom were calling out Dunn for what they felt was a callous response. Check out some of the angry reactions in the list below, and let us know what you thought in the comments.