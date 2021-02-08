WWE Fans Celebrate Daniel Bryan Career on the Five-Year Anniversary of His Retirement Announcement
Monday marked the five-year anniversary of Daniel Bryan's initial retirement from WWE. At the time the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion had been out of action for nearly a full year after suffering his latest concussions, and doctors initially determined that it would be unsafe for him to ever compete in a wrestling ring again. But after years of rehabilitation and evaluations, Bryan was cleared for action in March 2018, and promptly made his in-ring return in a tag team match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 34. He's since gone on to win the WWE Championship again, headline WrestleMania and feud with the likes of The Miz, AJ Styles and Zayn.
Numerous fans took to social media on Monday to reflect on Bryan's initial promo, as well as celebrate all that he has accomplished since his return. Check out some of the posts in the list below!
Squared Circle
Exactly 5 years ago on RAW, Daniel Bryan was forced to retire from in-ring competition in a heartbreaking promo. from r/SquaredCircleprevnext
Same Here
We’re incredibly happy this wasn’t the end of Daniel Bryan’s career.— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 8, 2021
Exceptional
We are so lucky and fortunate to have him back ❤
I think sometimes we take him for granted.
But what he has done for this business is nothing short of exceptional.— Mark (@WrestlingJebus) February 8, 2021
Let's See It!
Daniel Bryan & Edge had two of the most saddest retirements ever . Now both legends are back 🤞 pic.twitter.com/2xvG2kSZWw— Tanishq (@shivam_tanishq) February 8, 2021
Now There's an Idea
You know what feud legitimately hasn't been done in 12 years that I wouldn't mind seeing at WM37?
Daniel Bryan vs Seth Rollins.
Believe it or not they've not had one singles match on a WWE PPV. Also Rollins threw Bryan out of the Rumble so there's that.— Mike Killam (@MikeKillam) February 8, 2021
Never
5 years ago today, Daniel Bryan retired from professional wrestling due to medical reasons.
5 years later, Bryan has achieved more than anyone thought possible at the time.
Never Give up.#WWE #DanielBryan pic.twitter.com/mAWSw1xqqz— Owen @ WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) February 8, 2021
On HIS Terms
we very often take for granted the fact that daniel bryan is able to wrestle again. hes still one of the top 5 wrestlers in the world, was the best at one point, and im happy daniel looks like he’ll be able to end his career for good on his terms soon https://t.co/7eI4pFYmDN— CJ Shaeffer 🇵🇭🇺🇸 (@cjshaeffer) February 8, 2021