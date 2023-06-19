WWE Fans Celebrate Rey Mysterio on 619 Day
Booyaka booyaka. Rey Mysterio has been a storied in-ring competitor in four different decades now, achieving just about everything there is to accomplish in the professional wrestling industry. He began his career in AAA before heading to the United States to compete for ECW and WCW. His biggest successes would start when he joined WWE in 2002 as he would go on to win just about every championship in the company over the next decade. Mysterio returned to the independent scene in the mid-2010s, competing for AAA once again as well as Lucha Underground and NJPW before heading back to WWE in 2018.
Being from San Diego, Mysterio has always utilized his hometown's area code, 619, as part of his persona. Beyond featuring it on merchandise, Mysterio named his finisher after his hometown's digits. While it is not a national holiday, the City of Chula Vista officially recognizes June 19th as Rey Mysterio Day, and WWE fans are celebrating the legendary luchador to commemorate it.
Highlight Reel
Happy 619 Day @reymysterio 🤙🔥 pic.twitter.com/mHdmk3N8YO— Rey Mysterio Fanpage (@ReyFanpage_619) June 19, 2023
Family Celebrations
Rey Mysterio celebrating Father’s Day by beating Dominik in a street fight 😂#WWE pic.twitter.com/0GdCFm93Hj— The Wrestle Debate (@wrestle_debate) June 19, 2023
Booyaka
BOOYAKA BOOYAKA! HAPPY REY MYSTERIO DAY! #ReyMysterio pic.twitter.com/IPjFvcRkpo— Grand Tournament Temple (V-Tuber) (@GTTOfficial) June 19, 2023
Jumping Out The Sky
Happy Rey Mysterio Day! pic.twitter.com/go0rlnQf8s— Andrew Wahoo (@WahooYellow) June 19, 2023
GOAT
@reymysterio Happy 619 Day to best wrestler ever Rey Mysterio— Don't Be Mean To Me (@JesseLCastillo5) June 19, 2023
619
Happy Rey Mysterio Day to those who celebrate.#619Day #WWE pic.twitter.com/OXSRfX13MZ— WrestleBooks (@WrestleBooksLSC) June 19, 2023
Don't Forget
Remember, kids! June 19 is International Rey Mysterio (619) Day. Don't miss it! https://t.co/XocrtV2bEH— Bwock Leznaur Onii-chan (@bwockleznaur) May 31, 2023
Throwback
Happy 619 Day, aka Rey Mysterio Day! pic.twitter.com/XUp2SYKz7q— Blade McG IV (SCM) (@Blade___McG) June 19, 2023