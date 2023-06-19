WWE Fans Celebrate Rey Mysterio on 619 Day

Booyaka booyaka. Rey Mysterio has been a storied in-ring competitor in four different decades now, achieving just about everything there is to accomplish in the professional wrestling industry. He began his career in AAA before heading to the United States to compete for ECW and WCW. His biggest successes would start when he joined WWE in 2002 as he would go on to win just about every championship in the company over the next decade. Mysterio returned to the independent scene in the mid-2010s, competing for AAA once again as well as Lucha Underground and NJPW before heading back to WWE in 2018.

Being from San Diego, Mysterio has always utilized his hometown's area code, 619, as part of his persona. Beyond featuring it on merchandise, Mysterio named his finisher after his hometown's digits. While it is not a national holiday, the City of Chula Vista officially recognizes June 19th as Rey Mysterio Day, and WWE fans are celebrating the legendary luchador to commemorate it.