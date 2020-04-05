WrestleMania Viewers Are Really Concerned About The Ceiling Fan In The WWE Performance Center

As WWE has been relegated to filming their weekly television at the Performance Center in Orlando the last few weeks, certain aspects of the set have changed as the company figures out how to best shoot television in the venue. However, one thing has not changed: a massive ceiling fan directly above the entrance way. The fan hasn’t been as noticeable most weeks as it was during the ladder match during night one of WrestleMania, though. This is of course because of the fact that the camera was panning up constantly to show the tag team titles hanging from the Performance Center’s ceiling.

WWE fans were quick to take note (and complain) about this aspect of the aesthetics of the show. You’d have to admit that the show setting has improved over the last couple of weeks with the hard cam moving opposite of the entrance way and the hundreds of empty chairs that once surrounded the ring having been removed.

However, that darn ceiling fan, man. Check out some of the reactions on Twitter.

For Some Twitter Users, Yes

Is the ceiling fan the protagonist of Wrestlemania? — DJ ACCIDENT REPORT (@eric_shorey) April 5, 2020

That Would Certainly Add Some Intrigue

Should have put the belts on the ceiling fan. We’re all thinking it. #WrestleMania — Michael Hamflett (@MichaelHamflett) April 5, 2020

No Fans!

I just noticed the ceiling fan spinning on the roof there.

That’s the only “fan” at this WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/q0m6Z0UcUM — Cameron Peters (@CamDawg1988) April 5, 2020

A Visual Distraction

Anyone else getting distracted by this ceiling fan? Looool. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/cTsFAOWoCm — Matt Bennett (@MattRyanBennett) April 5, 2020

Living Room Wrestling?

Remember when we were kids and we’d have ladder matches with our friends and stuck the belts to the top of the ceiling fan in the living room? #WrestleMania is now basically our living room ladder matches. Only thing missing is my annoyed parents on the phone in the background. pic.twitter.com/mLFYiYczOy — AnEtͭeͤrͬnaͣlEniͥgmͫaͣ (@AnEternalEnigma) April 5, 2020

It Is A Strange Fan

What kind of ceiling fan is it? 🤣

Its blades are bent upwards. How will the air circulate? Who TF designed it 😂#WrestleMania @BODpodcast pic.twitter.com/wvHyUqpCDi — Gagan Thengane (@Kintu_Parantu) April 5, 2020

No Mystique?