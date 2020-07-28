WWE Fans Compare Sasha Banks and Bayley to the Two Man Power Trip

Sasha Banks officially won the Raw Women's Championship on this week's Monday Night Raw, meaning that she and Bayley now hold every women's championship on both the Raw and SmackDown brands. The visual of seeing both women holding two championships reminded many fans of the Two Man Power Trip from 2001, when a heel Steve Austin aligned himself with Triple H as the pair held the WWE, Intercontinental and WWE Tag Team Championships at the same time. That alliance wound up ending when "The Game" suffered a torn quad, and fans are hoping "The Golden Role Models" will get a more fulfilling ending when the time comes.

