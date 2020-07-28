WWE Fans Compare Sasha Banks and Bayley to the Two Man Power Trip
Sasha Banks officially won the Raw Women's Championship on this week's Monday Night Raw, meaning that she and Bayley now hold every women's championship on both the Raw and SmackDown brands. The visual of seeing both women holding two championships reminded many fans of the Two Man Power Trip from 2001, when a heel Steve Austin aligned himself with Triple H as the pair held the WWE, Intercontinental and WWE Tag Team Championships at the same time. That alliance wound up ending when "The Game" suffered a torn quad, and fans are hoping "The Golden Role Models" will get a more fulfilling ending when the time comes.
Check out some comparisons between Banks & Bayley to the Power Trip in the list below. Are you a fan of the two heels holding all the gold? Let us know down in the comments!
EXCLUSIVE: #2BeltzBanks has arrived!
With the #WWERaw #WomensTitle in their possession, @SashaBanksWWE & @itsBayleyWWE are off to celebrate!!! pic.twitter.com/ZFDNTYf3Q9— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 28, 2020
Uncanny
Let's gooooooooooooo! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xWauEo6MYE— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 28, 2020
19 Years Later
19 years later. @itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE aka the Two-Woman Power Trip HAVE ARRIVED. What ya think? @steveaustinBSR @TripleH #WWE #RAW #WWERaw #MondayNightRAW #RAWTonight pic.twitter.com/OCKBFxSYbf— Phil Montalbano (@PhilThePromoter) July 28, 2020
A Second Chance
Correct me if I’m wrong but didn’t the Two Man Power Trip angle end prematurely due to Triple H getting injured?
We never really saw how that storyline was supposed to play out & now we have that chance with Sasha & Bayley pic.twitter.com/FBkM9G9USk— . (@IovelsX) July 28, 2020
Stone Cole Approves
So the Golden Role Models era has begun.
Two woman power trip time. pic.twitter.com/DGrAVz2y9U— Johnny the 4HW Hype Man ⚡🔥💰👑 (@JohnnyOrtizBro) July 28, 2020
Accurate
Two Woman Power Trip, Sasha Banks and Bayley. I hear the tears of all unhappy people, and also Bayley in this picture. pic.twitter.com/RpzY7SUZuy— 🧚🏽♂️ Carl 🧚🏽♂️ (@deadeditors_) July 28, 2020
Five Years Later
5 years ago, Sasha Banks & Bayley made history
5 years later, Sasha Banks & Bayley make history
The years change but the results are still the same pic.twitter.com/xStCmO64hc— . (@IovelsX) July 28, 2020
