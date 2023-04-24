WWE Fans Debate The Best WWE Championship Design

The WWE Championship has gone through many facelifts in its multi-decade history. The belt technically began back in 1963 when Buddy Rogers was crowned as the inaugural champion under the World Wide Wrestling Federation banner. After hopping from Bruno Sammartino to Ivan Koloff to Pedro Morales, the title existed under the National Wrestling Alliance umbrella until 1984 when it was permanently cemented as the World Wrestling Federation's top prize. There, the famed winged eagle design came into play and would exist throughout both the Golden and Attitude Eras. The Ruthless Aggression Era introduced the massive Undisputed Title design before John Cena ushered in the infamous "spinner" style. The current "big W" look was brought into the company by The Rock ahead of WWE WrestleMania 29 in 2013. It has undergone some slight adjustments in the past decade, but has largely retained the same feel.

Amidst rumors of a new design coming to the company shortly, WWE prompted fans to debate their favorite iterations of the WWE Championship on social media. Check out some of the best below...