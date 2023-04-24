WWE Fans Debate The Best WWE Championship Design
The WWE Championship has gone through many facelifts in its multi-decade history. The belt technically began back in 1963 when Buddy Rogers was crowned as the inaugural champion under the World Wide Wrestling Federation banner. After hopping from Bruno Sammartino to Ivan Koloff to Pedro Morales, the title existed under the National Wrestling Alliance umbrella until 1984 when it was permanently cemented as the World Wrestling Federation's top prize. There, the famed winged eagle design came into play and would exist throughout both the Golden and Attitude Eras. The Ruthless Aggression Era introduced the massive Undisputed Title design before John Cena ushered in the infamous "spinner" style. The current "big W" look was brought into the company by The Rock ahead of WWE WrestleMania 29 in 2013. It has undergone some slight adjustments in the past decade, but has largely retained the same feel.
Which is your favorite? 🤔 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5ma69xHq2g— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2023
Amidst rumors of a new design coming to the company shortly, WWE prompted fans to debate their favorite iterations of the WWE Championship on social media. Check out some of the best below...
Reminds Of Top Stars
I always loved "B". It's huge and has the eagle wings and it reminds me of Austin, the Rock and Triple-H. pic.twitter.com/gbRSxnOoeN— Dale B. (@DizzyDale24) April 24, 2023
USA Loves Undisputed!
D never had a long enough run to be considered one of the best because it was a great version!— USA Network (@USANetwork) April 24, 2023
No Love For Big W
Expect E, everything is my favourite pic.twitter.com/z7zJmXdXkd— Arun Kumar (@ArunKum27003982) April 24, 2023
Spin Spin Spin
The WWE spining championship belt.🌟😁 pic.twitter.com/RKXb5yITiI— Rushan Shaquille Knight-pascoe (@ShaquilleKnigh2) April 24, 2023
Macho Man's Prize
A, no question!— 𝓃𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝑒 𝓌𝑜𝓁𝑒𝓃𝓈𝓀𝓎 🌻🌹 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@Nikki8137) April 24, 2023
It’s my favorite belt of all time.
Always and forever, for sentimental reasons!
🥹🥲🥰💖🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CFQ2CUS2Xd
Smokin' Skull
Best belt ever pic.twitter.com/XRd6mWYpGZ— Rodolfo Fernandez jr (@JrFernandezrudy) April 24, 2023
Rocking With Winged Eagle
A all day. pic.twitter.com/idHWcqUH3R— Josh By Gosh (@JoshbyGosh1982) April 24, 2023
The People's Smile
B is the answer pic.twitter.com/zZdP5GRndE— Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) April 24, 2023
Hybrid
Each have been incredible in their days but honestly I’d love to see a hybrid of A and B for a new wwe championship— Logan Crawford (@LDC0707) April 24, 2023
Nobody Likes Big W?
Take notice – nobody picking E— SE Scoops (@sescoops) April 24, 2023