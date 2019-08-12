WWE SummerSlam: Pyro Returns And Fans Are Pumped About It

Sunday night’s WWE SummerSlam PPV event excited fans for many reasons, but one of the reasons was something that has been all but absent for too long: pyro.
From the start of the show, the event had pyrotechnics. Last year, WWE had suspended pyro for many of their shows due to budget cuts. However, due to the magnitude of the annual summer classic, they brought back the explosions. It certainly added to the excitement.
The most memorable moment of the show that featured pyro was the closing moments of SummerSlam as Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship, his second major PPV win over Lesnar this year.
Just What We Wanted
#SummerSlam gave me exactly what I wanted. No shenanigans – just good wrestling, good storytelling, a little pyro & finishes that made sense. #SummerSlam2019 #WWE— Tuan X (@TuanX) August 12, 2019
Our Shocked Face
Was that pyro!!!! @WWE #UniversalTitle #SummerSlam #BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/RhaG7zTPbL— marck derisma (@mderisma) August 12, 2019
WWE Calls Out Brock’s Entrance
PYRO CITY! #TheBeast @BrockLesnar and his advocate @HeymanHustle have arrived. #SummerSlam #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/t2B74PS1uu— WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2019
Throwback Like It’s 2009
PYRO AND EDGE SPEARING PEOPLE! PARTY LIKE IT’S 2009! #SummerSlam— Sean (@s1rude) August 11, 2019
We Missed You
Dear Pyro, we missed you! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/ofiQiKKrh1— Chris Toplack (@christoplack) August 11, 2019
It Shouldn’t Be That Hard
Pyro. They FINALLY brought back pyro…was that so difficult? #Summerslam— Jerry (@JDfromNY206) August 11, 2019
A Great Finish
AND NNNNEEEEEWWWWWWWW Universal Champion, Seth FREAKING Rollins!! Loved that match. And bloody love a bit of pyro too! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/FYgCf1yRqT— Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) August 12, 2019