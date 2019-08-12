WWE

WWE SummerSlam: Pyro Returns And Fans Are Pumped About It

Sunday night’s WWE SummerSlam PPV event excited fans for many reasons, but one of the reasons was something that has been all but absent for too long: pyro.

From the start of the show, the event had pyrotechnics. Last year, WWE had suspended pyro for many of their shows due to budget cuts. However, due to the magnitude of the annual summer classic, they brought back the explosions. It certainly added to the excitement.

The most memorable moment of the show that featured pyro was the closing moments of SummerSlam as Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship, his second major PPV win over Lesnar this year.

