WWE Fans Conflicted Over Having to Choose Between Game of Thrones and Money in the Bank

WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view will take place from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, on Sunday night. And while there are plenty of must-see matches on the show, it unfortunately will air at the same time as the Game of Thrones series finale.
As a result, fans have vented throughout the week about having to choose between one show or the other.
#MITB#GameofThrones— serrialovesfinnbalorforever (@SerriaAbukhader) May 19, 2019
on the same day 2 pic.twitter.com/q7MIdcZmwp
“So why did @WWE schedule Money in the Bank at the same time as the #GameOfThrones finale tomorrow?! Why are you making me choose???” Catilin Duffy wrote.
This may sound crazy, but I’m choosing to watch #MITB over Game of Thrones. I hope I’m making the right choice #WWE pic.twitter.com/H3S9Sav8TH— Real Talk Wrestling (@RealTalkWrestle) May 19, 2019
“Crazy #WWE #MITB has to compete with the series finale of Game of Freakin’ Thrones…” wrestling journalist Scott Fishman wrote.
When #MITB is tonight AND it’s the final episode of #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/AswSm4OCYI— Golden Maharaja ™ (@KingNj90) May 19, 2019
“We have #MITB and #GameOfThrones in the same night… My nerves…”Elias Ben tweeted.
Many fans also knocked the WWE for putting on the pay-per-view the same night as a major cultural event.
“I am kinda excited for #MITB tonight… however, this is not well planned by @WWE The last episode of Game of Thrones EVER is tonight as well…. sorry WWE but your live viewing numbers will be LOW,” Jennifer Lynn wrote.
If there was ever a WWE ppv destined to have an abysmal low # of viewers tuning in, I think tonight’s #MoneyInTheBank is the one. No disrespect to the talent, but come on…..
– Game of Thrones series finale
– NBA Eastern Conference finals game 3
Good luck Vince McMahon, 😂 pic.twitter.com/6mPiF6p0Lq— Jeff the Ref (@JTRjefftheref) May 19, 2019
“Sorry @WWE, #MITB will have to be watched tomorrow/Tuesday because @GameOfThrones is more important today,” “Ginja Ninja” wrote.
“My personal opinion is that Rollins/Styles should Main Event the show…it leaves open the door for a cash in as well… Either way WWE is fighting a losing battle with #GameOfThrones,” Mike Mayer tweeted.