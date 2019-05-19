WWE Fans Conflicted Over Having to Choose Between Game of Thrones and Money in the Bank

WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view will take place from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, on Sunday night. And while there are plenty of must-see matches on the show, it unfortunately will air at the same time as the Game of Thrones series finale.

As a result, fans have vented throughout the week about having to choose between one show or the other.

“So why did @WWE schedule Money in the Bank at the same time as the #GameOfThrones finale tomorrow?! Why are you making me choose???” Catilin Duffy wrote.

This may sound crazy, but I’m choosing to watch #MITB over Game of Thrones. I hope I’m making the right choice #WWE pic.twitter.com/H3S9Sav8TH — Real Talk Wrestling (@RealTalkWrestle) May 19, 2019

“Crazy #WWE #MITB has to compete with the series finale of Game of Freakin’ Thrones…” wrestling journalist Scott Fishman wrote.

“We have #MITB and #GameOfThrones in the same night… My nerves…”Elias Ben tweeted.

Many fans also knocked the WWE for putting on the pay-per-view the same night as a major cultural event.

“I am kinda excited for #MITB tonight… however, this is not well planned by @WWE The last episode of Game of Thrones EVER is tonight as well…. sorry WWE but your live viewing numbers will be LOW,” Jennifer Lynn wrote.

If there was ever a WWE ppv destined to have an abysmal low # of viewers tuning in, I think tonight’s #MoneyInTheBank is the one. No disrespect to the talent, but come on….. – Game of Thrones series finale – NBA Eastern Conference finals game 3 Good luck Vince McMahon, 😂 pic.twitter.com/6mPiF6p0Lq — Jeff the Ref (@JTRjefftheref) May 19, 2019

“Sorry @WWE, #MITB will have to be watched tomorrow/Tuesday because @GameOfThrones is more important today,” “Ginja Ninja” wrote.

“My personal opinion is that Rollins/Styles should Main Event the show…it leaves open the door for a cash in as well… Either way WWE is fighting a losing battle with #GameOfThrones,” Mike Mayer tweeted.