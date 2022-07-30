WWE Fans Love to Hear Michael Cole Using Vince McMahon's Banned Words on SmackDown

Tonight was the first SmackDown of WWE's post-Vince McMahon era, and many fans were hoping to see at least a few changes now that Triple H is head of creative. They got their wish, and while the changes were small, fans were still ecstatic to see them. Two of the most well-received changes were from commentator Michael Cole, as during the broadcast fans noticed he used two terms that were on Vince McMahon's banned words list for quite some time. Granted, there are quite a few terms on that banned list, but two of them are referring to the WWE Universe as wrestling fans, while the other is using the word wrestling at all. During tonight's SmackDown Cole used both, and fans loved the small but meaningful change. You can check out some of the reactions flying in starting on the next slide.

It was always previously preferred in WWE to refer to the fans as the WWE Universe, and there was also no room for the term professional wrestling or wrestlers, as wrestlers in WWE are known as WWE Superstars. Other terms that were not allowed included Strap and Belt, as well as performer, the business, feud, our industry, house show, title shot, and more.

Fans also saw someone who didn't get a full entrance get the win tonight. Shotzi entered with no entrance, and typically that meant that person was set to lose, but in this case, Shotzi got the win over Aliyah. Again, all small things, but they certainly add up, and others noticed that the camera cuts were also changed up a bit.

We'll have to wait and see if these things stick, but in the meantime, you can catch the reactions regarding tonight's changes starting on the next slide.