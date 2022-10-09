WWE Fans Are Loving Amazing Donnybrook Match at Extreme Rules
WWE's Extreme Rules promised to be a physical and at times brutal event, and its opening match encapsulated that perfectly. The first match of Extreme Rules featured The Brawling Brutes taking on Imperium, and as Sheamus and Gunther have already had some amazing matches previously, this one had the potential to be just as good if not better, and it lived up to the hype. With big spots and hard-hitting offense from everyone involved, fans were loving the match, and reactions didn't take long to come flying in. You can catch some of our favorites starting on the next slide.
At one point Sheamus' chest was just brutalized, and Imperium had a 3-on-1 advantage early on in the match. Sheamus and the Brutes would come back with a vengeance though, and they would gain the numbers advantage later, taking down Gunther and knocking him to the floor, but they weren't done just yet.
Later in the match, Holland and Butch would keep Vinci and Kaiser busy, and that let Sheamus get Gunther one on one and pick him up from the ring apron. Then he would slam him down on the announcer's table, completely shattering it. He would get him in the ring and get the pin and the win, and while Imperium is going to be livid they lost, The Brawling Brutes couldn't be happier with how things turned out. You can check out the full card for Extreme Rules below.
Raw Women's Championship Ladder Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Bayley
SmackDown Women's Championship Extreme Rules Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey
Fight Pit Match: Seth Rollins vs Matt Riddle (with Special Guest Referee UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier)
Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross
I Quit Match: Finn Balor vs Edge
Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs Imperium
Are you excited for WWE Extreme Rules? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
Amazing
Nah bro this match is amazing #ExtremeRules— Qultx🎃 (@Qultx8) October 9, 2022
Normal Night
This Donnybrook is just another normal night in Philadelphia.
(this match is so awesome, guys) #ExtremeRules— Aybs (@zonaaybs) October 9, 2022
Banger
What a freakin' banger of an opening match. #ExtremeRules— UnfxxxingrelatableDave (@UnrelatableCast) October 9, 2022
Nothing Less
They popping off in the Donnybrook!!! Couldn't expect anything less #ExtremeRules— ˢˡⁱᵐᵐʲᵒʷ ᴶᵃᶜᵏʸᵉʳʲᵃʷ♌♌♌ (@SwiftyBankai) October 9, 2022
Never Bored
Sheamus and Gunther can fight all night and I won’t get bored #ExtremeRules— JL Rogue 🖤 (@JL_Rogue) October 9, 2022
What An Opener
This is freaking great opener #ExtremeRules— Kristinmora (@Kristinmora9) October 9, 2022
Slapping
This match is SLAPPING #ExtremeRules— Overlord Dan 🎃 (@OverlordDan) October 9, 2022
No Two Guys
Do any two guys in #WWE match up better than Sheamus and Gunther do right now? #ExtremeRules— Mr. Wrestling VI (@wrestling_VI) October 9, 2022