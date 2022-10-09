WWE Fans Are Loving Amazing Donnybrook Match at Extreme Rules

WWE's Extreme Rules promised to be a physical and at times brutal event, and its opening match encapsulated that perfectly. The first match of Extreme Rules featured The Brawling Brutes taking on Imperium, and as Sheamus and Gunther have already had some amazing matches previously, this one had the potential to be just as good if not better, and it lived up to the hype. With big spots and hard-hitting offense from everyone involved, fans were loving the match, and reactions didn't take long to come flying in. You can catch some of our favorites starting on the next slide.

At one point Sheamus' chest was just brutalized, and Imperium had a 3-on-1 advantage early on in the match. Sheamus and the Brutes would come back with a vengeance though, and they would gain the numbers advantage later, taking down Gunther and knocking him to the floor, but they weren't done just yet.

Later in the match, Holland and Butch would keep Vinci and Kaiser busy, and that let Sheamus get Gunther one on one and pick him up from the ring apron. Then he would slam him down on the announcer's table, completely shattering it. He would get him in the ring and get the pin and the win, and while Imperium is going to be livid they lost, The Brawling Brutes couldn't be happier with how things turned out. You can check out the full card for Extreme Rules below.

Raw Women's Championship Ladder Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Bayley

SmackDown Women's Championship Extreme Rules Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Fight Pit Match: Seth Rollins vs Matt Riddle (with Special Guest Referee UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier)

Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross

I Quit Match: Finn Balor vs Edge

Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs Imperium

Are you excited for WWE Extreme Rules?