WWE Fans Are Loving Liv Morgan’s Britney Spears Inspired Gear at Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber is in full swing, and after Roman Reigns took on Goldberg it was time for the Women’s Chamber match between Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, and Alexa Bliss. It was as entertaining and thrilling as you would expect from the talent involved, but right off the bat, Morgan got people talking because of her all-red gear, with many on social media comparing it to Britney Spears’ iconic Oops I Did It Again jumpsuit. Morgan has worn Spears’ inspired gear in the past, but this was the closest gear we’ve seen to Spears so far in WWE, and fans were loving it! You can check out their reactions starting on the next slide.

When ComicBook.com spoke to Morgan about her previous Britney-inspired gear, she revealed that she had that gear in her bag for quite some time but was waiting for the right moment to debut it.

https://twitter.com/Soawax_/status/1495104128779014147?s=20&t=xHBNkGGEwxnX8bxrp4dgug

“I had that outfit packed in my bag for a while. I was waiting to use it, and then it just so happened that Britney was free from her conservatorship. And I was probably the biggest Britney Spears fan growing up ever,” Morgan said. “I had bedsheets, posters. I had all her albums. I watched her closet back to back to back. So when that happened, I was like, ‘This is the perfect time to whip out this all red Britney-inspired outfit.’ And so it just worked out in a weird way. And I’m so happy that Britney gets to live life the way she wants. I’m happy for her. Makes me happy.”

Liv Morgan’s Britney Spears inspired gear 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ELzuewlmww — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) February 19, 2022

As for the rest of the Elimination Chamber, you can find the full card below.

Men’s WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) defeats Goldberg

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Bianca Belair defeated Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss

One Hand Tied Stipulation (Rousey): Naomi and Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair (C) and Sonya Deville

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs Lita

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs The Viking Raiders

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss

Rey Mysterio vs The Miz

Elimination Chamber airs on February 19th at 12 PM EST on Peacock.

What did you think of the new gear? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Liv right now pic.twitter.com/CIkXaLLntI — Deboprio Ghose (@Deboprio2) February 19, 2022

Liv Morgan in a Britney Spears costume.#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/Ug9Jk8iSzP — Charlie Betts (@IAmCharlieBetts) February 19, 2022

https://twitter.com/c_c_u_k/status/1495091963279855622?s=20&t=0LpxwNknQyoMCLSOnlj4yA

Liv Morgan is actually just Brittany spears and I’m here for it — Gary Russin (@G_Russ55) February 19, 2022

https://twitter.com/curtnicholasjr/status/1495091859911229443?s=20&t=0LpxwNknQyoMCLSOnlj4yA

@YaOnlyLivvOnce out there looking like Brittney in Oops I did it again #EliminationChamber #wwe pic.twitter.com/fh2F9xd9Bd — Referee Jack Thomas (@LargeStoneDoors) February 19, 2022

I See You