WWE Fans React to Retribution Destroying the SmackDown Set

WWE SmackDown on Friday night ended in bizarre fashion as the newest faction being pushed by the company came in and destroyed the blue brand's set. Retribution, as WWE has been calling them, made their debut on Monday night during Raw. The group was shown via some security footage destroying an electrical generator outside the WWE Performance Center. This was supposed to be the explanation for what caused electrical problems throughout the three hour broadcast.

On Friday night, we saw the group make another appearance, but in a much bigger and more impactful way. There were blips throughout the broadcast, but during the final scene of the show, the lights went out during a backstage segment between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Then, back in the main staging area of the Performance Center, the five masked individuals came to the ring and began a path of destruction.

Retribution proceeded to destroy the ring, use spray paint on property around the ring (including the plexiglass barriers), and even attack some of the NXT "fans" at ringside. They even used a chainsaw on the ring itself (we're not sure where that came from).

Fans seemed to be split on social media about what was seen and how WWE has gone about portraying this angle, though the bulk of the reaction of what we were seeing was negative. The angle is clearly being pushed and inspired by the unrest happening throughout the United States right now, and that rationale has seemed to rub a lot of people the wrong way.

