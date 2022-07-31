WWE Fans React to Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch's SummerSlam Ring Gear
The Raw Women's Title bout between champion Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch kicked off WWE SummerSlam, and fans immediately took an interest in the superstars' ring gear. Lynch, who regularly rocks red, donned a fiery assemble of crimson and gold, while Belair had her trademark EST emblemed over some tasseled cobalt chaps. The color combination had fans feeling festive, as many drew comparisons to Heat Miser and Snow Miser from The Year Without a Santa Claus. Belair would go on to defeat Lynch to retain her championship, and the two showed signs of respect after the bell.
Check out some of the best reactions below!
Belair vs. Lynch
#WWERaw #WomensTitle on the line right now at #SummerSlam!@BiancaBelairWWE vs. @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/lUDWaLvLfV— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
Familiar Faces
Omg! It’s the Snow Miser and Heat Miser!! https://t.co/Jaii7Nia2n pic.twitter.com/XKa0lXTBZe— All Elite Samiihausen (@AllEliteSamii) July 31, 2022
Christmas Clash
Heat Miser vs Snow Miser for the Raw Women’s Championship #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/4BphYdEM9M— Royally Rumbled (@RoyallyRumbled) July 31, 2022
Doppelgänger
Becky Lynch looks like the Heat Miser. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/1b3W2pm16p— Count Dante (@countdante67) July 31, 2022
Definitely
#BeckyLynch is definitely the Heat Miser in the Match!!! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/QnuYDsNt4Q— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 🅱🅴🅰🆁*™️ (@MascotKotaBear) July 31, 2022
Vibes
Anyone else getting this vibe from Bianca and Becky? #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/BNVGfNjAjT— pizzadoughfreezerpapi (@KevinGetsRad) July 31, 2022