WWE Fans React to Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch's SummerSlam Ring Gear

The Raw Women's Title bout between champion Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch kicked off WWE SummerSlam, and fans immediately took an interest in the superstars' ring gear. Lynch, who regularly rocks red, donned a fiery assemble of crimson and gold, while Belair had her trademark EST emblemed over some tasseled cobalt chaps. The color combination had fans feeling festive, as many drew comparisons to Heat Miser and Snow Miser from The Year Without a Santa Claus. Belair would go on to defeat Lynch to retain her championship, and the two showed signs of respect after the bell.

