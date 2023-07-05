WWE Fans Seemed to Love NXT Underground Debut and Gable Steveson's Suplex Spotlight

WWE NXT held its first Underground match during tonight's episode, and it didn't take long for reactions to come flying in. The NXT Underground match has no count outs and no pinfalls, and the only way to win is by knockout, TKO, or submission. The match also shakes things up by removing the ropes and having other wrestlers surround the ring, and that would lead to unexpected interactions throughout. Thorpe and Kemp had a fantastic match, and the removal of the ropes and the changed-up rules definitely gave the match a fresh appeal. While Thorpe would win, Kemp had a strong showing, and then fans also got an onslaught from Gable Steveson, who delivered a number of huge suplexes to cap off the match. Many called for NXT to do these again in the future, and you can find more reactions on the next slide.

Thorpe got the first kick in and then Kemp took Thorpe down and started hitting strikes on his fallen opponent. Thorpe got to his feet with a kick but then Kemp was back in control, getting another takedown on Thorpe and going for more strikes. Kemp then spun Thorpe around with a powerful takedown, and then Kemp locked in a submission but Thorpe got away.

Kemp hit a knee to the stomach and then kept delivering forearm strikes to the back of Thorpe's head. Thorpe gained control for a minute but then Kemp was back in the driver's seat. Thorpe and Kemp spilled to the outside, and Kemp hit more punches but was then knocked to the floor by Thorpe with a hard punch to the face. Kemp used someone in the surrounding crowd to block for him and then he pounced on Thorpe, and that led to Thorpe being thrown into the barricade.

Kemp then started jawing a bit and taunting Steveson, but then Kemp ended up in an armbar over the barricade. Kemp got away by picking Thorpe up and slamming him into the ring apron, and then Kemp hit a huge suplex on Thorpe back in the ring. Thorpe hit Kemp in the stomach but Kemp slammed Thorpe down again and tried to lock in that submission again. Thorpe blocked it and got away by throwing Kemp. Thorpe connected with some big kicks and then hit a German Suplex, sending Kemp flying.

Both were back on their feet but Thorpe hit another suplex on Kemp. Kemp punched Thorpe in the face and both stars were on the mat. They both got to their feet and then Thorpe connected with a. Kick to the head. Thorpe went to lift Kemp but Kemp countered and suplexed Thorpe off the ring and onto his back on the floor. It was a painful-looking shot, and then Thorpe evaded another charge from Kemp, who ran into the post. Thorpe suplexed Kemp again, and Kemp was gesturing towards his left shoulder and arm.

Thorpe kept grabbing Kemp and then Thorpe Locke din a triangle submission on Kemp's arm, and though he got to his feet, he was knocked down again. The referee stopped the match as Kemp was out of it, and Thorpe got the win. Then some people around the ring started jawing a bit with Steveson, taking some shots at his Olympic Gold, and Steveson then suplexed him across the ring. More people came into the ring and Steveson hit them all with suplexes, and delivered a fourth and final one to close out the segment. You can find some of the reactions coming in on the next slide.

