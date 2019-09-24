WWE Fans Stunned After Bray Wyatt Knocks out Braun Strowman on WWE RAW

Monday Night Raw closed out this week with yet another surprise attack by Bray Wyatt as “The Fiend.” But while most of Wyatt’s previous Mandible Claw victims have been stars of the past like Mick Foley and Kurt Angle, his latest was one of the biggest stars on the roster, both literally and symbolically. In the closing moments of Seth Rollins’ non-title match against Braun Strowman, Wyatt began to make the lights in the arena flicker. Sudden his screeching music began to play as Strowman shouted “Where are you!?” Once the lights started flashing Wyatt locked Strowman in the Mandible Claw, and the big man was helpless as he slowly began to lose consciousness.

Strowman even managed to get up after the first attack and lunge at Wyatt, only for Wyatt to latch his hand onto Strowman’s jaw again. Just as he did last week, Wyatt inched his way towards an utterly terrified Rollins as the show went off the air.

Another amazing ending to Monday night RAW Bray Wyatt looked like an unstoppable monster destroying Braun Strowman with ease and the emotion coming from Seth Rollins is incredible #RAW pic.twitter.com/qpl7HxW6J3 — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) September 24, 2019

Fans on social media were stunned to see Wyatt take down a legitimate monster in Strowman, and sounded off on social media once the show wrapped.

With the Greatest of Ease

WWE is building up Wyatt as THE BIGGEST THREAT to Rollins and the Universal Title! Love it!



He took DOWN Strowman, WITH EASE! pic.twitter.com/4IKfZQH7Rt — Linc Murdock 🐝👑 (@MJxTV) September 24, 2019

Who’s Laughing Now?

If you would have asked me if Bray Wyatt would ever take out Braun Strowman, I would have laughed at you. I guess the joke is on me. #Raw — Kevin Jack (@kevinmjack) September 24, 2019

Yowie Wowie

When @WWEBrayWyatt is on my screen, I put down whatever I’m doing and watch. #TheFiend is creating some of the most captivating @WWE TV in years! #RAW pic.twitter.com/T2nzJHp81u — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 24, 2019

Wild

SETH ROLLINS AND BRAUN STROWMAN SOLD THE HECK OUTTA THE FIEND!!!



THAT WAS WILD!!! #RAW pic.twitter.com/WPGNjYsi4O — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) September 24, 2019

An Unstoppable Force

Bray Wyatt just gave Braun Strowman a Mandible Claw TWICE, and took him out with ease.



You just made Wyatt look more like a fucking unstoppable beast going into #HIAC against Seth Rollins.



GREAT ENDING.



(Also, I’m still loving Rollins selling / acting scared.)#RAW — 𝓅乃 🎭 (@pierobuccellato) September 24, 2019

A (Wyatt) Family Reunion

@BraunStrowman so much for a Wyatt family reunion pic.twitter.com/kLrcCotg7d — ScottStorm20 (@ScottStorm20) September 24, 2019

