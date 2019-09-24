WWE

WWE Fans Stunned After Bray Wyatt Knocks out Braun Strowman on WWE RAW

Monday Night Raw closed out this week with yet another surprise attack by Bray Wyatt as “The Fiend.” But while most of Wyatt’s previous Mandible Claw victims have been stars of the past like Mick Foley and Kurt Angle, his latest was one of the biggest stars on the roster, both literally and symbolically. In the closing moments of Seth Rollins’ non-title match against Braun Strowman, Wyatt began to make the lights in the arena flicker. Sudden his screeching music began to play as Strowman shouted “Where are you!?” Once the lights started flashing Wyatt locked Strowman in the Mandible Claw, and the big man was helpless as he slowly began to lose consciousness.

Strowman even managed to get up after the first attack and lunge at Wyatt, only for Wyatt to latch his hand onto Strowman’s jaw again. Just as he did last week, Wyatt inched his way towards an utterly terrified Rollins as the show went off the air.

Fans on social media were stunned to see Wyatt take down a legitimate monster in Strowman, and sounded off on social media once the show wrapped.

