WWE Fans Speculate Survivor Series: War Games Participants

WWE Survivor Series is getting a facelift this year. As announced by Paul "Triple H" Levesque on the The Ringer today, this year's November premium live event will be home to two War Games matches. First introduced in the National Wrestling Alliance and later popularized in World Championship Wrestling, the famous double ring, double cage match went dormant for nearly two decades before being resurrected in NXT. WWE's developmental brand had run annual War Games events since 2017, mostly featuring former stars Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish of the Undisputed Era. 2019 saw the first-ever women's War Games match, which featured Rhea Ripley's team defeating a squad captained by Shayna Baszler.

Survivor Series will feature both a men's and a women's War Games match, which Triple H revealed will not necessarily be in the typical brand warfare format that November's big four show is used to.

"We'll have a men's War Games match and a women's War Games match. The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that," Triple H said. "This will not be Raw versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it's large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve."

With that in mind, WWE fans have began to speculate on who will be involved in this year's matches.