WWE Fans Unhappy That Zelina Vega, Aliyah, and More Left Out of 2K22 DLC

WWE 2K22 is almost here, and soon everyone will be able to jump in the ring. Fans haVE even more to get excited about thanks to 2K’s reveal of their five upcoming DLC packs, which will each contain several Superstars and celebrities to add to the already sizable roster. While many of the stars included have been well received, the reception to a few has been mixed, especially given the fact that there are some surprising names that didn’t make the roster in either the core release or the DLC. Fans have expressed quite a bit of frustration with the absence of Zelina Vega (aka Queen Zelina) and Aliyah, especially since celebrities like MGK and Logan Paul made the cut, and you can see some of what fans are saying starting on the next slide.

In addition to Vega and Aliyah, there are some other puzzling absences, including Kayden Carter. This one doesn’t make sense at all since no. 1 there are shirts with her on them in the game’s crowd and No. 2 her longtime Tag Partner Kacy Catanzaro is in one of the DLC packs, and the game could always use more Tag Teams.

The game also doesn’t include any of the NXT 2.0 stars, but that one is more understandable. Back when this game started development the NXT 2.0 era hadn’t really started yet, and NXT was hit with a great deal of change relatively quickly, bringing stars like Carmelo Hayes, Cora Jade, Tony D’Angelo, and of course Bron Breakker into the fold. I was hoping they would be included as DLC, but that doesn’t seem to be the case as of now.

You can check out what fans are saying starting on the next slide, and let us know how you feel about the DLC in the comments or by talking all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

WWE 2K22 hits on March 11th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

