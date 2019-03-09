The Latest WWE Fastlane Betting Odds: Who Will Win Each Match?

If the latest betting odds are any indication, WWE is looking likely to stand pat when it comes to their current champions heading into WrestleMania.

The folks over at Bet Wrestling have released their match by match odds for WWE Fastlane this Sunday, and the odds makers have every single champion who is defending their title favored to retain at the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the odds below. Note that a negative number represents the favorite and the larger the number is, the bigger the favorite they are to win.

WWE Championship Match

Daniel Bryan (c) -475 vs Kevin Owens +325 WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Asuka (c) -420 vs Mandy Rose +300 WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (c) -825 vs The Miz & Shane McMahon +475 WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection (c) -475 vs Nia Jax & Tamina +325 WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The Revival (c) -200 vs Aleister Black & Ricochet +190 vs Bobby Roode & Chad Gable +500 The Shield -395 vs Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley +275 Becky Lynch -825 vs Charlotte Flair +475 Andrade -190 vs Rey Mysterio +134

Becky Lynch and the Usos are currently the biggest favorites on the show, with both at -825. While one could always see WWE throwing another twist into the direction of the Lynch/Rousey/Flair feud, the Usos seem like a pretty safe bet to retain as we are likely to see the beginnings of a feud between Shane McMahon and The Miz that should culminate in a match at WrestleMania next month.

One thing that is surprising is that although Daniel Bryan is a favorite, the fact that his odds don’t make him an even bigger favorite (as of now) seems a little suspect. Bryan would seem to be a relative lock to retain his championship as well. We’re thinking like -1000 territory.

These odds do sometimes fluctuate right up until show time so keep that in mind. In the past, the odds have often times been a pretty good indication of where the show is going, especially when the “smart money” comes in the day of the show and any changes happen with the odds.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!