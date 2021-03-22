WWE Fans Want a Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan Triple Threat at WrestleMania 37
Fastlane's WWE Universal Championship match ended in controversy on Sunday night, and now vocal WWE fans are calling for a change to the WrestleMania 37 card. The match saw Edge get involved as the Special Guest Enforcer once the original referee was knocked out, and "The Rated-R Superstar" wound up getting inadvertently taken out by a chair shot from Bryan. The challenger then locked Reigns in the Yes Lock once again, this time finally forcing "The Tribal Chief" to submit. But Edge didn't see the tap, instead choosing to pelt both men with chair shots before angrily leaving the ring. A new referee ran in and counted the pin for Reigns once he draped his arm over an unconscious Bryan.
As it stands, the match at WrestleMania 37 is Reigns vs. Edge for the Universal title — but given how Bryan made "The Head of the Table" submit, he seems to have earned his own spot in the match. Do you agree? Let us know in the comments and check out some of the arguments in the list below.
The Only Answer
prevnext
THAT. WAS. AWESOME.
Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan had everything you could want. Great story woven into terrific mat-based action - sensational.
Bryan DID make Roman tap. Edge could have made the call, but snapped.
A triple-threat is the only answer and I'm down! #WWEFastlane— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 22, 2021
Look at the Graphic!
prevnext
Looks like it’s going to be a Triple Threat at Wrestlemania. #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/zejC07Ta9z— David (@LordFrenchFries) March 22, 2021
Time is a Flat Circle
prevnext
Edge, a former World Champion, returns to WWE after a long time away, originally as a babyface, but after winning the Royal Rumble, they have to turn him heel and make the WrestleMania main event a triple threat match because fans care more about Daniel Bryan.
Sound familiar? pic.twitter.com/82HIA6y9nd— Andrew Rich (@AndrewTRich) March 22, 2021
Sounds So Simple
prevnext
If @EdgeRatedR wanted a triple threat at #WrestleMania he could have just asked #WWEFastlane— WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) March 22, 2021
Time to Dance!
prevnext
We're getting a triple threat at Wrestlemania!! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/eGK15pSYQN— Eden 🦋 (@LeafsNation619) March 22, 2021
YestleMania II
prevnext
Found this photo of the main event of WrestleMania 37 pic.twitter.com/8oQEBnhqMl— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) March 22, 2021
Magic
prev
Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns always works magic, and produces something special.
Now give me Edge vs. Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat at #WrestleMania, please.#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/Q7assgJzCO— CONNER🇨🇦 (@VancityConner) March 22, 2021