WWE Fans Want a Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan Triple Threat at WrestleMania 37

Fastlane's WWE Universal Championship match ended in controversy on Sunday night, and now vocal WWE fans are calling for a change to the WrestleMania 37 card. The match saw Edge get involved as the Special Guest Enforcer once the original referee was knocked out, and "The Rated-R Superstar" wound up getting inadvertently taken out by a chair shot from Bryan. The challenger then locked Reigns in the Yes Lock once again, this time finally forcing "The Tribal Chief" to submit. But Edge didn't see the tap, instead choosing to pelt both men with chair shots before angrily leaving the ring. A new referee ran in and counted the pin for Reigns once he draped his arm over an unconscious Bryan.

As it stands, the match at WrestleMania 37 is Reigns vs. Edge for the Universal title — but given how Bryan made "The Head of the Table" submit, he seems to have earned his own spot in the match. Do you agree? Let us know in the comments and check out some of the arguments in the list below.