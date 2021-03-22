WWE Fastlane: The Fiend Returns With Disfigured New Look

✖

Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return as The Fiend during Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view, attacking Randy Orton during "The Viper's" match with Alexa Bliss. After taunting Orton with fireballs and falling equipment for a few minutes, Bliss to distract Orton long enough for Wyatt to claw his way out from under the ring. He looked noticeably different, with all of his clothes and maskes burned and disfigured from being set on fire back in December.

Bliss dropkicked a shocked Orton right into a Sister Abigail from Fiend. She then covered him for the three count.

Out of the ashes ... THE FIEND HAS EMERGED?! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/eu0jfo031V — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021

Wyatt first made Orton a target after he and Bliss were drafted over to Monday Night Raw, calling back to the feud they had over the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33. The two eventually clashed in a Firefly Inferno Match at the TLC pay-per-view, which saw Orton light The Fiend's entire body ablaze. Bliss began teasing the idea of Wyatt being resurrected from Hell, then started torturing Orton by distracing him during matches, causing him to cough up black blood and make him see an evil version of himself.

That demonic Orton warned Randy "soon you will come face-to-face with everything that you have ever done," pointing towards a Firefly Fun House Match between Wyatt and Orton. Wyatt beat John Cena in the same match at WrestleMania 36, forcing the 16-time world champion to relive his greatest career failures before disappearing.

This story is developing...