Bray Wyatt Teases a Firefly Fun House Match With Randy Orton During WWE Raw

The Fiend still hasn't returned to WWE television after getting set on fire back at TLC, but Bray Wyatt made a pseudo appearance on this week's Monday Night Raw. Randy Orton had yet another of his backstage promos interrupted by Alexa Bliss, who once again teased reviving The Fiend via a demonic ritual. The screen then cut to black, and suddenly another version of Orton with blackened eyes and a deep voice appeared on the monitor.

"Randy, this doesn't end on your terms. Soon you will come face-to-face with everything that you have ever done," the evil Orton said.

The real Randy then started coughing again, just like last week when he started throwing up black blood.

Fans will recall last year's cinematic match between The Fiend and John Cena, dubbed the Firefly Fun House Match, had Wyatt forcing Cena to relive some of his greatest career failures and answer for the biggest criticisms fans have thrown at him over the years. That match ended with Cena getting pinned by The Fiend and promptly disappearing. If Wyatt and Orton clash in the same match at WrestleMania 37, fans could see history repeat itself.

The only matches confirmed for WrestleMania 37 so far are Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the Universal Championship and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Beliar. Do you think we'll see a Firefly Fun House Match at Mania again? Let us know in the comments below!