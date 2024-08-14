WWE Files Noteworthy Trademark: New Premium Live Event, Faction, or Something Else?

WWE has filed a noteworthy new trademark. On August 13th, the sports-entertainment giant filed to trademark the term “Fatal Influence” for entertainment services, specifically “performances by a professional wrestler.” There is no word on how WWE plans to use this trademark moving forward. The full description of the Fatal Influence filing can be read below…

Mark For: FATAL INFLUENCE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

How Will Fatal Influence Be Used in WWE?

While the entertainment services usage specifies “performances by a professional wrestler,” the full description is broad enough to leave this “Fatal Influence” term’s relevance up for interpretation.

For starters, Fatal Influence could be the name of a new WWE premium live event. WWE has begun to reduce the number of match-centric premium live events on its calendar, axing shows like , and replacing them with familiar descriptive branding like WWE Bad Blood and WWE Backlash. WWE has also integrated a couple of original titles in recent years, namely WWE Day 1 and WWE Crown Jewel. WWE Fatal Influence could find its way on the WWE premium live event calendar or incorporate itself into NXT.

Outside of events, Fatal Influence could be the monicker for a fresh faction in WWE. The term has significant parallels to Toxic Attraction, a former NXT stable consisting of Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin. It’s worth noting that WWE is currently shopping new names for the Finn Balor and Liv Morgan-led iteration of The Judgment Day.

Other possibilities for how WWE will use “Fatal Influence” include the name of a wrestling maneuver, a wrestling catchphrase, a wrestling nickname, or a plethora of others.