WWE’s Finn Balor Opens Up About His “Lowest” Career Moment

Finn Balor has a new lease on life within The Judgment Day. The Prince linked up with the brooding faction in Summer 2022 in a “can’t beat ’em, join ’em” scenario. Ever since then, Balor has been a staple of WWE Monday Night Raw, often finding himself in and around the flagship show’s main event. Balor has enjoyed high-profile singles feuds with the likes of WWE Hall of Famer Edge and then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins during this time and has captured WWE tag gold on three occasions. He currently reigns with the WWE World Tag Team Championship alongside tag partner and stablemate JD McDonagh.

Finn Balor Reflects on His “Lowest” Career Moment

Before The Judgment Day came into his life, Finn Balor was going through the motions.

“I haven’t said this publicly, ever, but the two months before I turned heel was probably the lowest I’d been in my career with respect to investment level, the personal investment,” Balor told What’s The Story. “I was just showing up. I was going, ‘Yeah, who do you want me to lose to today?’ It was just kind of the same s–t that I’d been doing over and over again, and I was doing the same act for so long, and I just felt like I had so much more to give.”

Balor’s main roster run had been very start-stop until he joined The Judgment Day. His frustrations with his momentum led him to return to NXT in Fall 2019, a move that significantly revitalized his career. When he attempted to parlay that resurrected momentum to the main roster once again in Summer 2021, Balor once again found himself directionless.

“It wasn’t anyone’s fault. There were a lot of factors that led to this,” Balor continued. “One of them was COVID because COVID meant that my green card process got all f–ked up, and then, because of that, I had to go home to Ireland for two months right before WrestleMania, so then I was kind of out of the buildup to WrestleMania.”

At the time, WWE Hall of Famer Edge was building a stable of talents he saw as being underutilized. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were the first two to join, and Balor was next on his list.

“It was Edge who was the one who said, ‘No, I want this guy. We’re not using him enough. I want him in Judgment Day,’” Balor recalled. “That’s kind of where things started to turn. Eventually, I turned on Edge because I think someone got injured, and they needed to turn Edge back babyface or something like that. One domino falls, the whole stack goes.”