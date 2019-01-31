WWE’s New Funko POPs Include Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, Invisible John Cena, and More

Funko’s WWE line of POPs is getting some new editions, and fans will definitely find something to love in the new assortment, though one of them will be quite hard to find.

Funko’s newest WWE additions fill in the roster with some pretty popular superstars. Up first is a new Ric Flair POP, which will be his third POP in the line. The first was the pink robe version that was exclusive to Target and the second was the WWE 2K19 collectors edition POP that featured an earlier version of Flair. This latest version is the first nonexclusive POP of Flair and features him in his red and silver getup.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He isn’t the only Flair of course, as Charlotte will be making her Funko POP debut with two different versions. The standard version features her in her ornate peacock-styled robe with a green and turquoise them in her entrance pose. If that’s not your preferred style, you can also grab a Blue-themed version of her gear, which will be a Foot Locker exclusive.

Up next are two more WWE Superstar POP debuts, which include Randy Orton and Batista. The Randy Orton is sporting his typical gear and his trademark turnbuckle pose and features all the tattoos that he’s known for. The Batista seems to be based on his newer incarnation, with red and black gear and a mic in his hand, ready to burn Orton, Triple H, or whatever Evolution member is standing in his way. Actually, he probably wouldn’t insult Ric, but everyone else is fair game.

Now that Batista and Orton are out though, you could actually form your own Funko POP Evolution lineup, as Flair and Triple H already have several POPs based on them.

Last but not least we have one of the best exclusive POPs we’ve had in years, that being the John Cena “You Can’t See Me” POP that gives the character an invisible paint job. The POP is an Amazon exclusive, and while it is currently sold out at the moment, it will hopefully restock soon. You can check him out here.

You can hit the next slide to see the new glam shots up close, and you can pre-order the whole set right here. They should all start hitting stores in February.

Ric Flair

Charlotte Flair

Randy Orton

Batista

John Cena (You Can’t See Me Amazon Version)

Charlotte (Blue Foot Locker Exclusive)

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.