Watch: Goldberg Collapses After Super ShowDown Match Against The Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg admitted after the Super ShowDown event on Friday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, that he had accidentally knocked himself out during his main event match against The Undertaker. On Sunday a video made by a fan at the event showed that Goldberg collapsed after he left the ring once the match was over.

“Knocked myself out and thought I could finish…. love my fans…..but let u down. Everyone else that found ‘pleasure’ ….. hope ur happy,” Goldberg tweeted after the show.

Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer reported on Sunday morning that Goldberg suffered a concussion during Friday’s match. Early in the bout Goldber attempted a spear in the corner, but Undertaker moved resulting in him diving headfirst into one of the turnbuckles and busting open his forehead. From there numerous moves were botched, including a failed attempt at a Jackhammer that resulted in Undertaker getting spiked on his head and a failed Tombston counter where both men collapsed on the floor. Undertaker looked visibly disappointed after winning the match.

Goldberg also mentioned in his tweet that some took “pleasure” in his struggles. He was likely referring to NXT’s Matt Riddle, who continued his online feud with the former WCW Champion by posting a video calling him the worst wrestler in the industry.

“Goldberg, you lived up to the hype. You are absolutely the worst wrestler in the business, bro. And that’s not an opinion, that’s a fact,” Riddle said.

The former UFC fighter eventually took down the video, though he continued to stand by his low opinion of Goldberg.

I love Pro Wrestling so much and that’s why I get mad at certain people because they’re unsafe, dangerous and a liability to everyone else, I’ve worked hard to get where I am and this is only the beginning! PS [Undertaker] is a stallion and is a true legend,” Riddle tweeted.