WWE Confirms Goldberg vs. The Undertaker for Super ShowDown Saudi Arabia Event

WWE confirmed on Monday that its next Saudi Arabia event, named the Super ShowDown, will be headlined by a dream match between The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

“The Saudi General Sports Authority will host WWE Super ShowDown at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, June 7, at 9 p.m. AST, and feature the first-ever match between WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg and Undertaker,” WWE announced on Monday via WWE.com.

The #Undertaker and @Goldberg are set to clash for the first time ever on June 7 at #WWESSD! https://t.co/cwL3Iq82ct — WWE (@WWE) May 13, 2019

Per the announcement, the card will also feature Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar. Matches announced for the show included Triple H vs. Randy Orton and a 50-man battle royal.

The bout will mark Goldberg’s first match since WrestleMania 33, when he dropped the WWE Universal Championship to Lesnar at the end of their months-long feud. Back in 2016 Goldberg returned to the WWE after being out of the wrestling business for more than a decade. He stunned Lesnar in their WrestleMania XX rematch at that year’s Survivor Series, winning in less than two minutes with a couple of spears and a Jackhammer. He then turned his attention to the Universal Championship, beating Kevin Owens in mere seconds thanks to a distraction from Chris Jericho. A year after dropping the title, Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as the headliner for the Class of 2018.

The only time Goldberg and “The Deadman” crossed paths during either of his WWE runs was during the 2017 Royal Rumble match. The two briefly had a staredown late in the match, followed by Undertaker eliminating the former WCW Champion while his back was turned.

Undertaker’s last match came at the WWE’s last Saudi Araba event, Crown Jewel, back in November. “The Phenom” teamed up with his brother Kane to reform The Brothers of Destruction, but wound up losing to a reunited D-Generation X.

