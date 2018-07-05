Name Being Considered for 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

We are still nine months away from the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame inductions, but one name is already starting to be mentioned in circles as being considered for a prominent position that night.

Former WWE Tough Enough cast member and wrestler Matt Cappotelli is reportedly being considered as a possible Warrior Award recipient during the inductions, according to a report from PWInsider.

Cappotelli receiving the award would make all the sense in the world given his lengthy and tragic battle with brain cancer that recently cost him his life. It’s a sad story but also a story of courage and tenacity. Cappotelli fought his illness all of the way, the perfect illustration of what the Warrior Award is supposed to symbolize.

“They did mention to me that there have been discussions in their circle how Cappotelli should be honored with The Warrior Award. I’m all for it. I think it’s a cool idea. I think it would be a positive way to remind everyone of a fighter he was. What a warrior he was and to raise some awareness to brain cancer,” Mike Johnson said on PWInsider Elite Audio.

Cappotelli was a co-winner of the third season of Tough Enough alongside John Hennigan (otherwise known as John Morrison/Johnny Mundo). Hennigan went on to a successful career in wrestling that continues to this day, but Cappotelli’s career was cut short by the discovery a brain tumor.

Cappotelli had been working in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), which was WWE’s main development territory at the time, when the tumor was discovered in December 2005. He was the OVW champion at the time when he had to leave the business to fight his illness. Business insiders at the time had been expecting big things for Cappotelli, who was excelling during his time in the developmental territory.

Cappotelli had the tumor removed in 2007 but was sadly never able to return to the wrestling business that he loved so much. He was later diagnosed with grade IV glioblastoma multiforme, the most aggressive type of cancer. By last December, Cappotelli’s cancer had reached an inoperable stage and by May, his wife noted doctors had done all that they could do. He passed away last week, June 29, at the age of just 38.

Cappotelli receiving the Warrior Award would be a great moment during WrestleMania weekend. We’re hoping his family is invited to New Jersey to see their loved one honored by the company that he dreamed about, and was on his way to, becoming a star with.